Soccer Star and Model Girlfriend Expecting First Child Together

A soccer star and his model girlfriend are about to become new parents. According to Mirror, Karim Benzema and Jordan Ozuna are said to be expecting their first child together. The star couple is "very excited" and Ozuna has put her modeling career on hold to focus on being a mother, according to the Spanish newspaper ABC. Benzema and Ozuna have yet to officially announce the big news.

As mentioned by Mirror, Benzema already has two children by two different women — Ibrahim, 5, with ex Cora Gauthier, and Melia, 8, with Chloe de Launey. Both Gauthier and Ozuna attended the Ballon d'Or ceremony in Paris last month, where Benzema was being honored with the award. The Ballon d'Or award is given to the soccer player who has performed the best during the year. Benzema, who plays for Real Madrid, scored 27 goals in 32 appearances and helped the club win the La Liga championship last year.

"As a footballer, all the games are important, but as soon as we have a very important game, like the one against PSG, you feel different," Benzema said in an interview with Esquire Middle East earlier this year. "I mean, you dream to play this kind of game, where everyone is waiting for you to give the best version of yourself. But ultimately the objective is to excel and succeed no matter the team we are playing against."

Karim Benzema yeni aşkıyla teknede görüntülendi!



Jordan Ozuna❤️ pic.twitter.com/M6QDOnhlzA — FutMag (@futmagazin) July 1, 2022

Benzema is now getting ready for the World Cup which began next week. He plays for France, the team that won the World Cup in 2018, but Benzema was left off the roster that year. He's back with the team now and will do everything he can to help France retain the trophy.

"It's not a matter of having good or bad luck," Benzema said. "Being favorite on paper and on the field is totally different. For the moment, I don't know if I will be selected but in any case, playing at the tournament would be a dream for me." Ozuna, 32, is an American model who previously worked as a Hooters waitress in Las Vegas. According to Marca, Ozuna is signed to several modeling agencies such as State Management, based in New York; Caroline Gleason Management, based in Miami; Tricia Brink Management, based in Los Angeles; and The Salt Agency, based in Atlanta.