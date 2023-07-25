Soccer Player Nicola Porcella Comes out as Pansexual

A former soccer star is opening up about his sexuality. Nicola Porcella recently announced that he's pansexual in an episode of La Casa de los Famosos México, the Mexican spinoff of Celebrity Big Brother. When Porcella made the announcement. he was bonding with trans influencer Wendy Guevara and bisexual singer Apio Quijano.

"Hi, I'm Nicola, and I accept that I am pansexual," Porcella said in Spanish, per Out. Porcella announced the news as he was holding hands with Guevara and Quijano as they were the ones who encouraged him to speak out on his sexuality. After Porcella came out, he sent a message to the fans. "I see and feel you all," he wrote. "Thanks for all the support and let's keep going until the end!"

Porcella, 35, played professional soccer before being a television personality. According to his bio, Porcella played for the club Municipal Sports of the Peruvian League. After spending two years on the pitch, Porcella began to make small cameos on the Peruvian television series Así es la vida. He then spent time on reality TV shows such as Todo Por Amor and Ven, Baila, Quinceañera.

On La Casa de los Famosos México. Porcella opened up about his mental health issues. "What happens is that I was diagnosed with something else, very high mood swings, borderline, with features of other things, anxious and all that," Porcella said, per E! News. "So, I suffer a lot when I have falls. When I fall I am a person who is very, very, very bad. Depression is not just 'oh, I'm sad.'" It's not clear if Porcella is in a relationship currently. He has a son who is 11 years old and shares the son with makeup artist Francesca Lazo.