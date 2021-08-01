Snoop Dogg Single Handedly Turns Peacock Olympics Coverage Into Must See TV With His Commentary

✖

Snoop Dogg is no stranger to winning fans over with his commentary. Is he Howard Cosell or even Jim Ross? Not at all. But he is 100 percent Snoop and it's delightful. By his side for the Tokyo Olympics on Peacock is Kevin Hart, with both providing commentary for special highlights package from the 2021 games.

The clips quickly made their way around social media on Saturday, with two in particular grabbing attention. Snoop Dogg is uncensored, excited and delightful start to finish. First up was the equestrian event, which won over the legendary rapper.

I need Snoop commentating all sporting events pic.twitter.com/1GSvVb3Man — Wu-Tang Is For The Children (@WUTangKids) July 31, 2021

"Horses. I like this. This is equestrian," Snoop says before excitement takes over. "Oh, the horse crip-walking, cuh! You see that? On the set! That’s gangsta as a motherf—er." He then added he wanted to get the horse in a music video, while Hart lamented the lack of praise for the horse and their lack of a medal. Chewbacca would agree.

The Daily Show's Roy Wood Jr. also shared another clip that was making the rounds involving Snoop's thoughts on skeet shooting, which should bring back images of Lil' Jon and Dave Chappelle in many minds.

"Gold medals for skeet shooting?” the hip-hop icon says. "I got a couple gold medals in skeet shooting but not that kind of skeeting. But I do skeet skeet!" Hart tried to steer clear but Snoop soon brought out the lyrics, popping Hart immediately. "Skeet skeet, motherf—er!"

Snoop even sit like he bout to Crip Walk 😂 pic.twitter.com/C4feqCjHgt — Roy Wood Jr- Ex Jedi (@roywoodjr) July 31, 2021

Snoop's prior commentary experience came as part of the Triller team during the Mike Tyson and Roy Jones Jr. exhibition, and the later fight between Ben Askren and Jake Paul. Both nights saw memorable moments from Snoop. Some fans even said they'd take the rapper over FOX broadcaster Joe Buck, who is the staple football and baseball announcer for the network.

Other places you'll see Snoop Dogg that might be unexpected? Twitch, rage quitting video games like Madden. Or in a commercial selling lighters for candles and "other things." There's also a nice relationship with Martha Stewart that has to have some genesis with Conan O'Brien's talk show. Stewart drinking a "40" and downing a Taco Bell burrito shouldn't be forgotten.