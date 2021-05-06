Martha Stewart and Snoop Dogg Light It up for New Ad Campaign

✖

The friendship between Martha Stewart and Snoop Dogg is the gift that keeps on giving, and the two stars have teamed up once again to help BIC launch its EZ Reach lighter. The lighter is extra-long and designed to light difficult-to-reach spaces while keeping your fingers away from the flame, and Snoop Dogg told PEOPLE that he and Stewart were both fans of the design.

"It's just an easy access lighter when she's cooking and making her different things," he said. "And they mean when I'm lighting my candles, and lighting up that thing that killed John Wayne, EZ Reach, so I can get to it to do it." The cheeky ad campaign bills the lighter as being "Perfect for candles and more" in a nod to Snoop Dogg's infamous love of marijuana, and an accompanying commercial also plays off the slogan. The clip opens on the two friends sitting at a table outside when Snoop Dogg asks Stewart to pass him a BIC EZ Reach lighter and a bowl. She obliges and passes him a bowl... of strawberries before he inquires about a smell in the air, which turns out to be from a fondue pot.

Stewart shared a few behind-the-scenes snaps from the commercial shoot on Instagram in March. "Always fun working with my man @snoopdogg," she wrote. "This time on an @biclighter ez reach lighter commercial and other business. Both snoop and I have designed wonderful new lighters for BIC on sale in May 2021."

The duo's partnership with BIC will extend into 2022, when a second ad will be released. The BIC EZ Reach lighter originally launched in August, and as part of the campaign with Stewart and Snoop Dogg, officially licensed Snoop Dogg and Martha Stewart designed EZ Reach lighters will be available for purchase exclusively at Walmart beginning in July and will extend to additional retailers throughout the summer.

(Photo: BIC Corporation)

"The BIC EZ Reach lighter offers a solution to the everyday problem of lighting those hard-to-reach places, whether you are lighting candles, entertaining guests outdoors, or adding a finishing touch to that special birthday cake," Stewart said in a press release. "I'm thrilled to partner with BIC to create my own line of beautifully designed and packaged EZ Reach lighters which bring function, innovation, inspiration and beauty into the home and onto the table."

"As someone who uses a lighter almost every day, having one that's reliable and safe to use is important, which is why I reach for my BIC EZ Reach whenever I need a lighter," added Snoop Dogg. "I love working with my friend Martha and we had a lot of fun showing off the many ways the BIC EZ Reach lighter truly is the ideal lighter for all lighting occasions."