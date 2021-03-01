Snoop Dogg Angrily Quits Twitch During Madden NFL 21 But Forgets to Turn off Stream

✖

Snoop Dogg let Madden NFL 21 get the best of him this past weekend. The legendary rapper was playing the video game on Twitch and got very frustrated 15 minutes into the stream. The opponent scored against Snoop Dogg to take a 20-0 lead. When that happened, Snoop Dogg left the room by forgot to turn off the live stream. He didn't turn it off until seven hours later. According to IGN, the VOD has been viewed over 250,000 times.

Snoop Dogg, 49, is an avid gamer and recently called out EA Games for its recent server outage. EA, you n— got 30 minutes to get them servers back on. If y’all don’t, I’m switching to Soulja Boy… gettin’ me a Soulja Boy console,” he said in an Instagram video, as reported by Yahoo Entertainment. "I know that n— got some games on that m—f— that work. Soulja Boy, hit your uncle up. Draco, you got Madden on your s—? ’Cause EA playing games … I done been hit by a thousand n— … saying they want to play. What the f—, man? Get it together. Get right, or get left. Soulja Boy, get Madden on your s—.”

Snoop Dogg may have ragequit after a disastrous Madden game, but his Twitch stream kept right on going 😂 It wasn’t until over 7 hours later the rapper returned and finally ended the broadcast: https://t.co/A1QVIie9TY pic.twitter.com/YOju8910fz — Influenced (@DexertoTrending) March 1, 2021

In April 2020, Snoop Dogg called out Bill Gates for the Madden server being down. "EA Sports. Y'all m—f— server is down," he said. "Get that s back up. We trying to play. There's a bunch of m—f— at home that's locked and loaded right now. Fix this s—. Bill Gates, Microsoft, whoever the f—. All these m—f— b—s— a— vaccines y'all trying to give us. Fix the m—f— video game, n—. Now."

🚨 PICK SIX 🚨@Primetime_jet comes back from two scores down to take the lead! @ESPN_Esports pic.twitter.com/kesaxPJqNP — NFL on ESPN (@ESPNNFL) April 26, 2020

Around that same time, Snoop Doog took part in the Celebrity Madden Tournament and lost to Baltimore Ravens wide receiver Marquise Brown in the finals. Snoop was up 28-16 at the half, but Brown was able to take the lead late in the third quarter and never look back.