Snoop Dogg, DeAndre Hopkins Want to Support Antonio Brown

Former New England Patriots wide receiver Antonio Brown has been the sources of multiple headlines over the past few months, which has led to many questioning the status of his mental health. Rapper Snoop Dogg and Houston Texans receiver DeAndre Hopkins also have concerns about Brown, but they feel it is time for them – or someone close to the veteran – to step in and provide some help.

The pair discussed Brown’s situation recently when the Texans traveled to Los Angeles for a game against the Chargers. Dogg was on hand to provide some post-game locker room speeches for the Texans, but he was also tasked with interviewing Hopkins as part of the Epix show, NFL The Grind. While the pair discussed many topics, including Bootsy Collins, the most intriguing aspect came when Hopkins mentioned Brown and the situations surrounding him.

“You know, you see all the stuff that’s going on with Antonio Brown right now,” Hopkins said. “That’s our fellow brother. It’s more than football, and it’s on us to come in and love him.”

On tonight’s #NFLTheGrind, @SnoopDogg covers a ton of ground with @HoustonTexans all world receiver @DeAndreHopkins on his trip to LA, including a deep dive on @AB84 Tonight at 9ET pm only on @EPIXHD pic.twitter.com/Nlbq8F8jU6 — Rich Eisen (@richeisen) September 25, 2019

“To be there for him, and to get his back, and to love and support him,” Dogg responded. “And to try and get him some help because he don’t (sic) see what we see. If we was going through it, we would want somebody to come in and say, ‘man, we gonna get you some help. Get you a little bit of mental help. Get you right.”

As he continued to explain, Dogg believes that there is nothing wrong with a little bit of help. There is a certain stigma around getting help, and he sees that as wrong. It’s up to him, Hopkins, Jay-Z, and anyone in a position of power to come beside Brown and say that it’s okay to get the help that he needs.

Regardless of the underlying cause for the recent headlines, Hopkins and Dogg see some things happening that they believe should be addressed and want to provide help. Whether Brown accepts is up to him, but these two are willing to assist however they can.