‘SNL’ Musical Guest Bad Bunny Could be Heading to Wrestlemania With WWE

Saturday Night Live will feature a famous rapper in the form of Bad Bunny. He will join the host in Bridgerton star Rege-Jean Page on the long-running comedy series, but it may not be the only high-profile appearance the rapper makes in 2021. He could also show up for WrestleMania.

Bad Bunny recently turned heads during Monday night's episode of WWE Raw. He pinned Akira Tozawa and became the 24/7 champion. Now it appears that he will be heading to Tampa, Florida, for a yet-to-be-determined match. Wrestle Votes spoke to a source close to the situation and learned that the slate of matches is not yet set. However, one reportedly involves Bad Bunny.

"Conversation with a source recently stated the latest WrestleMania creative meeting had Edge v Reigns, Belair v Banks, Orton v Wyatt, Bad Bunny Tag on the books w/ nearly everything else open, including the WWE title matchup. Same source stressed nothing is set in stone however," Wrestle Votes tweeted on Friday. According to talkSport, the most likely outcome is that Bad Bunny takes part in a tag-team match during the highly-anticipated two-day event.

According to Rolling Stone, Bad Bunny secured the 247/7 Championship during a wild segment. He started by doing a backstage interview with WWE star Damian Priest, but Tozawa interrupted the conversation by pinning R-Truth and taking the 24/7 belt. The new champion did not have the opportunity to celebrate, however, considering that Priest slammed him into some road cases. Bad Bunny then pinned Tozawa to claim his prize.

Following the surprising championship win during Raw, Dave Meltzer of Wrestling Observer Radio laid out a potential match for Bad Bunny. He reported that the plan is for the rapper to partner with Priest in order to face off with The Miz and John Morrison. This match is not set just yet, but The Miz did deliver a pointed message to Bad Bunny.

"Look, he makes a lot of money being a musician," The Miz said, per TMZ. "So, go do that. Keep on making that money because the fact is, if you come into the WWE ring, I'm gonna break your jaw and when I break your jaw, you're gonna need a lot of money."

If this match does come to fruition, Bad Bunny will become the first singer to have a sanctioned match during WrestleMania. Several other celebrities have taken part in years past, including Donald Trump, and Bad Bunny could join the list.