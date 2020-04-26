'SNL at Home' Viewers Sound off on Charles Barkley's Cameo
Saturday night, SNL kept fans entertained with its second "at-home" show amid the COVID-19 outbreak. The comedians have been working together on creating new skits with the help of video conferencing applications, which has led to some concerns about the level of quality. The second episode left no doubts after Brad Pitt, Adam Sandler, Paul Rudd and Charles Barkley all made surprise appearances.
The former NBA star in Barkley drew the most attention after he took part in Kenan Thompson's "What Up With That?" skit. Although he didn't technically get to do much more than shake his head and look irritated. Every time that Barkley tried to speak, he would be interrupted by music and Thompson singing. The screen would split and feature Ego Nwodim and Melissa Villaseñor filling roles as backup singers while Jason Sudeikis danced.
The viewers at home saw Barkley appear in this skit, and they immediately expressed excitement. The former NBA star has been featured throughout SNL's history, but he has played various characters. This time, he was simply trying to tell a story about Michael Jordan.
There was no shortage of comments about Barkley following his appearance, the vast majority of which were positive. SNL fans enjoy his appearances and the expressions on his face. Barkley isn't known as the greatest actor around, but they don't care.
Man, Keenan Thompson and Charles Barkley lookin so fab with their Ring lights in this #SNLAtHome segment lol. #SNL— Jim (@Jimnotabro) April 26, 2020
Charles Barkley is hilariously bad on #SNL— InAbsentia (@_YeahNo_) April 26, 2020
Brad Pitt, Adam Sandler, @djkhaled, Charles Barkley, @MileyCyrus, Paul Rudd, Pete Davidson's mom & Kate's cat (in multiple roles) .... this was better than normal @nbcsnl studio episodes...
YEAH I SAID WHAT I SAID. #SNLAtHome pic.twitter.com/XCQtO3SQ96— Annie is 6ft away from (w)u (@Annie_Wu_22) April 26, 2020
