Sir Bobby Charlton, English Soccer Star, Dead at 86

Sir Bobby Charlton, an English soccer star who is known for his time with Manchester United and the England national team, died on Saturday. He was 86 years old. The cause of death was not announced, but Charlton's family confirmed to BBC that Charlton "passed peacefully in the early hours of Saturday morning." BBC also said that Charlton had been diagnosed with dementia in 2020.

"Sir Bobby was a hero to millions, not just in Manchester, or the United Kingdom, but wherever football is played around the world," Manchester United said in a statement. "He was admired as much for his sportsmanship and integrity as he was for his outstanding qualities as a footballer; Sir Bobby will always be remembered as a giant of the game."

Charlton played for Manchester United from 1956 to 1973 and scored 199 goals in 606 appearances. He led the club to three Football League First Division titles, the FA Cup in 1963 and the European Cup in 1968. Following his time at Manchester United, Charlton played for multiple clubs and finished his club career in 1980. Charlton played for England from 1958 to 1970 and scored 49 goals in 106 appearances. He led England to a World Cup title in 1966 and won the Ballon d'Or the same year. Charlton was inducted into the English Football Hall of Fame in 2002 and ranked the 12th-best soccer player in the 20th century by World Soccer.

"It is with a heavy heart that we have learned of the passing of Sir Bobby Charlton," the England national team wrote in an Instagram post. "An integral part of our 1966 FIFA World Cup winning campaign, Sir Bobby won 106 caps and scored 49 times for the [Three Lions]. A true legend of our game. We will never forget you, Sir Bobby.

"On behalf of FIFA, and the global football family, I send my deepest condolences to the family and friends of Sir Bobby Charlton," FIFA President Gianni Infantino's statement said, per PEOPLE. "Our thoughts and prayers are with everyone who was close to him, his former teammates, The Football Association and Manchester United. RIP." Charlton was born in Ashington, Northumberland, England on Oct. 11, 1937. He is survived by his wife, Norma Ball, his daughters and his grandchildren.