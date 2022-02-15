Simone Biles Announces Engagement to Houston Texans’ Jonathan Owens

Simone Biles is getting married. On Tuesday morning, the gymnastics superstar announced that she is engaged to Houston Texans safety Jonathan Owens. On Instagram, Biles posted a series of photos of the engagement as well as a video of the engagement ring.

“THE EASIEST YES,” Biles wrote in the Instagram post. I can’t wait to spend forever & ever with you, you’re everything I dreamed of and more! let’s get married FIANCE.” Owens also announced on his Instagam page and posted the same photos and video.

“Woke up this morning with a fiancee,” Owens wrote. “Appreciate my dawg [Don Julio] for helping me set everything up, she really had no clue what was coming. [Zofrost] you went crazy on this one bro really made the night special. Biles and Owens began dating in 2020. In an interview with the Wall Street Journal last year, Billes revealed how she and Owens began dating.

“He would say I slid into his DMs,” Biles told the outlet, per the TODAY show. “I saw him and I was like, ‘Oh, he’s pretty cute,’ so I said hi … and then I saw that he was in the Houston area, so we started chatting a little bit, and then we went to hang out a week or two later.” Biles is known around the world for what she has done in the Olympics and World Championships. However, when Owens spoke to Texas Monthly magazine, he admitted to not knowing about Biles’ accomplishments.

“I didn’t know who she was,” he said. “I just hadn’t heard of her, and when I told her that, that’s one of the things she liked. “I’ll show up at her house, and her dogs will peek around her looking for my dog. They’ve become best friends. Owens also said they began “hanging out right before the pandemic. It was one of the few times in her life where everything was just shut off, and she couldn’t do anything. So we used it to get to know each other — really get to know each other. It created our bond and made it stronger. Now I’m so thankful.”

The engagement comes after Biles earned two medals at the 2020 Summer Olympics which took place last summer. She now has seven Olympic medals in her career. Owens is coming off a 2021 NFL season where he played in seven games and recorded 18 tackles and one interception for the Texans.