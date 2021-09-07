Simone Biles Shares Photo of Her ‘Whole Heart’ After Scathing Message for Critics Calling Her a ‘Quitter’

Simone Biles is not letting social media trolls get to her. On Instagram, the 24-year-old gymnastics star posted a photo of her and her boyfriend Jonathan Owens, who plays safety for the Houston Texans. In the caption, Biles wrote “my whole heart,” which comes after Biles revealed she received messages from people calling her a quitter.

Biles is one month removed from the 2020 Tokyo Olympics where she withdrew from multiple events due to her suffering from the “twisties.” She did take part in the balance beam and earned a bronze medal. Biles also won a silver medal as Team USA came in second in the team competition.

“Definitely not the way I planned the Olympics going but I wouldn’t change anything for the world,” Biles wrote in an Instagram post that features her two medals. “I’m proud of myself and the career I’ve had thus far. this Olympics doesn’t erase the past accomplishments I’ve achieved nor does it define who I am as an athlete. I’ve pushed through so much the past couple years, the word quitter is not in my vocabulary. For some of you that may be how you define me but keep talking because I can’t hear you over my 7 Olympic medals which tied me for the most decorated gymnast EVER as well as most decorated American gymnast.”

Biles was expected to have a dominant run at the Olympic games after putting on a show in 2016. But before her first event, Biles knew something was wrong and needed to make a big decision. “Just completely random,” Biles said last month when talking about the “twisties” with Mike NBC Sports’ Mike Tirico.

“I went to do a floor pass and I just got lost in the air and I was like, ‘OK, it was a fluke.’ Didn’t do anymore. The next day we had a little practice before team final and I was like, ‘OK, well I have to do that again because that was really weird and it seemed off.’ And then I just could not get a sense of where I was in the air.” As Biles mentioned, only one other American gymnast has won more Olympic medals than Biles. But when it comes to the World Championships, Biles is in another class winning 25 medals including 19 gold.