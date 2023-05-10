Simone Biles' Reality Show Canceled

It looks like Simone Biles will no longer have a reality show on Facebook Watch. It was recently announced that none of the Facebook Watch original shows are returning for new seasons as Meta's entertainment team will focus on creating virtual reality experiences in the Meta Horizon Worlds. All this comes after Meta announced it would cut 10,000 jobs. The company announced 11,000 job cuts in November.

Biles' reality show was called Simone vs. Herself and focused on her life on and off the mat. The series earned critical acclaim and even earned a Sports Emmy nomination last year. Simone vs. Herself was produced by Religion of Sports, and director Gotham Chopra talked about the show to Popsugar back in 2021.

Can I Do It Again? Simone Biles is the G.O.A.T. and it seems like nothing can get in her way on the path to greatness – except maybe a global pandemic. The world shuts down, people try to navigate unprecedented times, and for the first time ever the Olympics are postponed. In the midst of the uncertainty, Simone must decide – can she push through another year of such rigorous training? Posted by Versus On Watch on Monday, June 14, 2021

"I've been around Tom Brady and Kobe Bryant and Steph Curry and LeBron James and Serena Williams, all of whom are just best of the best. I've never seen anyone just as physically gifted and yet work as hard as she does. It's just a different level," Chopra said. "I guess I've just never quite seen anyone who is as accomplished as she is but also dealt with the types of issues that she has."

Biles spoke to Oprah Daily about the show in 2021 and explained why she wanted to open up about her life. "I feel like there's a lot that goes on behind closed doors, and people probably think my life is completely different," she said. "At the end of the day, I'm normal. I go through the same things others do, but also there's the hard work and dedication behind those doors that it takes to be where I am—and the team that helped me be where I am as well. I'm in my 20s still trying to figure it out. Still going to the gym, doing what I love. Still confused about life. I still have problems and they only see the good part. Some people don't see the ups and downs."

Biles may no longer have a reality show, but she is enjoying married life as she tied the knot with NFL player Jonathan Owens in April. Biles is one of the most decorated gymnasts in history, winning seven Olympic medals and 25 World Championship medals.