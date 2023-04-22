Simone Biles Marries NFL Player

Gymnast Simone Biles and NFL player Jonathan Owens are married. "I do 🤍 officially owens 🤍" she captioned a series of photos from their special day on Instagram. Weeks before their nuptials, Biles enjoyed her bachelorette weekend in Belize, showcasing her "bride and boujee"-themed shindig across her social media account. But she wasn't out of Owens' mind. The NFL safety sent her a Chanel purse as a surprise as she partied with her girls. The wedding comes three years after they first started dating.

The pair confirmed they were dating in August 2020. They met on the Raya app four months before going public. "I didn't know who she was," Owens told Texas Monthly in June 2021, as reported by Us Weekly. "I just hadn't heard of her, and when I told her that, that's one of the things she liked." Their romance came at the best time as it was at the height of the pandemic when the world was shut in. Without many distractions, they were able to build a great foundation.

"It was one of the few times in her life where everything was just shut off and she couldn't do anything," he added. "So we used it to get to know each other — really get to know each other. It created our bond and made it stronger. Now I'm so thankful."

Owens proposed in February 2022, nearly two years into their courtship. "THE EASIEST YES," Biles wrote in an Instagram post announcing the engagement. "I can't wait to spend forever & ever with you, you're everything I dreamed of and more!"

Days before the wedding, the couple shared a snapshot of themselves with their official marriage license. They've shared special moments together since making it official, and even gushing over one another publicly in separate interviews.