Simone Biles' Injury at Olympics Finals Has Social Media Emotional

One of the more shocking events at the 2021 Tokyo Olympics happened on Tuesday when reigning Olympic champion Simone Biles pulled out of the team final due to a "medical issue," USA Gymnastics announced. Biles huddled with her trainer after landing her vault and then exited the competition with her team doctor. Several minutes later, Biles embraced her teammates before putting on her warm-up gear.

"Simone has withdrawn from the team final competition due to a medical issue," USA Gymnastics said in a statement, per ESPN. "She will be assessed daily to determine medical clearance for future competitions." Before pulling out of the finals, Biles went to Instagram to open up about feeling the pressure to succeed in the Olympics.

In the Instagram post, Biles wrote: "I truly do feel like I have the weight of the world on my shoulders at times." She also noted The Olympics is no joke! BUT I’m happy my family was able to be with me virtually they mean the world to me!" Biles made a name for herself at the 2016 Olympics in Rio de Janeiro, winning five medals including four gold. She did earn a silver medal on Tuesday as the team finished second in the finals. Here's a look at social media reacting to Biles' injury.