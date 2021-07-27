Simone Biles' Injury at Olympics Finals Has Social Media Emotional

By Brian Jones

One of the more shocking events at the 2021 Tokyo Olympics happened on Tuesday when reigning Olympic champion Simone Biles pulled out of the team final due to a "medical issue," USA Gymnastics announced. Biles huddled with her trainer after landing her vault and then exited the competition with her team doctor. Several minutes later, Biles embraced her teammates before putting on her warm-up gear.

"Simone has withdrawn from the team final competition due to a medical issue," USA Gymnastics said in a statement, per ESPN. "She will be assessed daily to determine medical clearance for future competitions." Before pulling out of the finals, Biles went to Instagram to open up about feeling the pressure to succeed in the Olympics.

In the Instagram post, Biles wrote: "I truly do feel like I have the weight of the world on my shoulders at times." She also noted The Olympics is no joke! BUT I’m happy my family was able to be with me virtually they mean the world to me!" Biles made a name for herself at the 2016 Olympics in Rio de Janeiro, winning five medals including four gold. She did earn a silver medal on Tuesday as the team finished second in the finals. Here's a look at social media reacting to Biles' injury.

One person wrote: "Sit out now, and save your body and keep yourself healthy for many years to come. Which means more gold." 

One fan replied: "Agreed. Total respect!!! So sorry you have to deal with the pressure of perfection. That is far too unrealistic for anyone. Hope you recover and can enjoy the games. GOAT no matter what!! Thanks for representing the USA so well!!"

"If it's what best for her, it's also what's best for team," one person wrote. "She's committed to team. If she senses a sub-par performance, she knows that will hurt team, so it's better/more advantageous to team to be on sidelines supporting the others."

One social media user wrote: "I know she pulled out of teams, but perhaps not out of individual. I have so much respect for Simone. It is her own decision and we must respect it. She is a champion in her heart regardless of gold medals."

"For all the amazing competition moments Simone has given us to look up to, it’s really this moment that we should be showing our younger generation," one fan replied. "She has looked out for and cheered on these younger athletes every step of the way. Class act."

One person wrote: "I love that she's taking time for herself!! Black Women- self care and not giving a F— what the rest of the world feels is what we all need to continue to do. We don't owe the world anything! Stand in your space and show up the way you want."

And this fan announced: "Simone Biles is a national treasure. We are blessed to have watched her compete on such a high level for so many years. I’m so proud of her."

