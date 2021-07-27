Simone Biles' Injury at Olympics Finals Has Social Media Emotional
One of the more shocking events at the 2021 Tokyo Olympics happened on Tuesday when reigning Olympic champion Simone Biles pulled out of the team final due to a "medical issue," USA Gymnastics announced. Biles huddled with her trainer after landing her vault and then exited the competition with her team doctor. Several minutes later, Biles embraced her teammates before putting on her warm-up gear.
"Simone has withdrawn from the team final competition due to a medical issue," USA Gymnastics said in a statement, per ESPN. "She will be assessed daily to determine medical clearance for future competitions." Before pulling out of the finals, Biles went to Instagram to open up about feeling the pressure to succeed in the Olympics.
In the Instagram post, Biles wrote: "I truly do feel like I have the weight of the world on my shoulders at times." She also noted The Olympics is no joke! BUT I’m happy my family was able to be with me virtually they mean the world to me!" Biles made a name for herself at the 2016 Olympics in Rio de Janeiro, winning five medals including four gold. She did earn a silver medal on Tuesday as the team finished second in the finals. Here's a look at social media reacting to Biles' injury.
Simone Biles is out of Tuesday's team finals after apparently suffering an injury during the vault.
Biles huddled with a trainer after landing her vault and then exited the competition floor. She returned several minutes later with her right leg wrapped. https://t.co/Spo5EcZjLZ— ESPN (@espn) July 27, 2021
One person wrote: "Sit out now, and save your body and keep yourself healthy for many years to come. Which means more gold."
Dear @Simone_Biles…
Although I’m just a VERY dumb Sports Stooge, I felt obligated to remind you.
You’re the greatest of all time.. ain’t nothing that happens in Tokyo can change that. Your effort, commitment, and UNBELIEVABLE talent have been a gift to us fans.
Cheers 🐐 pic.twitter.com/APsVSswGdn— Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) July 27, 2021
One fan replied: "Agreed. Total respect!!! So sorry you have to deal with the pressure of perfection. That is far too unrealistic for anyone. Hope you recover and can enjoy the games. GOAT no matter what!! Thanks for representing the USA so well!!"
If Simone Biles says withdrawing from the team final was best for HER, than we have no choice but to support. She still the GOAT 👊🏾 #Olympics pic.twitter.com/CKaYB3moJV— Joshua Chenault (@joshuachenault1) July 27, 2021
"If it's what best for her, it's also what's best for team," one person wrote. "She's committed to team. If she senses a sub-par performance, she knows that will hurt team, so it's better/more advantageous to team to be on sidelines supporting the others."
Good morning and Happy Tuesday to everyone, especially Simone Biles who pulled out of the Olympics today, but she's STILL the GOAT.🐐— BrooklynDad_Defiant! (@mmpadellan) July 27, 2021
One social media user wrote: "I know she pulled out of teams, but perhaps not out of individual. I have so much respect for Simone. It is her own decision and we must respect it. She is a champion in her heart regardless of gold medals."
Someone said it best. @Simone_Biles already won. She is a class act. Withdrew from team competion after vault... stayed and cheered on her teammates... got them chalk for their hands.. encouraged.. hugged them. She already won. Congrats on the silver medal! @TeamUSA @USAGym— Hoda Kotb (@hodakotb) July 27, 2021
"For all the amazing competition moments Simone has given us to look up to, it's really this moment that we should be showing our younger generation," one fan replied. "She has looked out for and cheered on these younger athletes every step of the way. Class act."
God bless the great Simone Biles. And that is all. 🙅🏿♀️❤️🙏🏿 pic.twitter.com/MqJGEGJFLQ— Joy-Ann (Pro-Democracy) Reid 😷 (@JoyAnnReid) July 27, 2021
One person wrote: "I love that she's taking time for herself!! Black Women- self care and not giving a F— what the rest of the world feels is what we all need to continue to do. We don't owe the world anything! Stand in your space and show up the way you want."
Gratitude and support are what @Simone_Biles deserves. Still the GOAT and we are all just lucky to be able to see her in action. And congrats and tks to the tough as nails #TeamUSA @sunisalee_ , @ChilesJordan, @grace_mccallum2 for being role models and champs— Jen Psaki (@jrpsaki) July 27, 2021
And this fan announced: "Simone Biles is a national treasure. We are blessed to have watched her compete on such a high level for so many years. I'm so proud of her."