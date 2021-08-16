Simone Biles and Boyfriend Jonathan Owens Show off Smiles for 'Impromptu Sunset' Photo

✖

Simone Biles is enjoying the summer with her boyfriend. The 24-year-old gymnastics superstar went to Instagram on Sunday to share a photo of her and boyfriend Houston Texans player Jonathan Owens. The happy couple is showing off their smiles, and in the caption, Biles wrote "impromptu sunset photoshoot."

The Instagram post comes a few days after Biles revealed a dog bit her and had to get medical treatment. "German shepherds don’t play. I’ve grown up my whole life with German shepherds and never got bit. This dog at the farm just said NOT TODAY. Lol, I went to the doctor to get a tetanus shot," Biles wrote over a video where she showed the injured finger."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Simone Biles (@simonebiles)

It has been an interesting summer for Biles. She won two medals at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics but got a lot of attention for withdrawing from multiple events due to mental health issues. Earlier this month, Owens spoke to reporters about Biles at the Olympics and expressed his feeling about her not being able to compete.

"I was sick for her, just because I can see her face, I kind of know her facial expressions, I can kind of read her lips and kind of know what was going on and kind of what she was telling her coach," Owens said, per ESPN. "I kind of already knew what was going on beforehand, so I was just really hoping she was going to get over it and be able to go out there and perform. So I was sick to my stomach because she wasn't able to go out there."

Owens went on to say he was doing everything he could to make sure Biles stay strong during a difficult time. "She was kind of in a funk when everything wasn't going right," Owens said. "When you're used to everything going right for so long, and all of a sudden you kind of hit a hiccup in your performance, you kind of get down on yourself, kind of lose confidence. And that was kind of one of the things I was trying to make sure ... keep her positive.

"It was hard for me to really understand what she was going through because I'm not on that stage and dealing with those pressures and everything, but I just try to be as understanding as possible."