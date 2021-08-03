Simone Biles' Boyfriend Jonathan Owens Sends Emotional Message to Olympics Star After Winning Bronze Medal

✖

Simone Biles got an emotional message from her boyfriend Houston Texans safety Jonathan Owens. After Biles won the bronze medal at the Tokyo Olympics on Tuesday morning, Owens went to his Instagram Story to post a photo of Biles. The photo also had a caption, which said: "Words can't explain how proud I am of you right now!!"

Owens also posted additional photos of Biles in his story. One of the photos included a list of her accomplishments, which are seven Olympic medals and 25 World Championship Medals. Biles earned the bronze medal in this year's Olympic Games while competing in the balance beam. It was the first and only event Biles took part in due to her dealing with mental health concerns. One of the things Biles was dealing with was losing her air awareness, and Owens sent a message to Biles before competing in the balance beam.

"Imma ride with you through whatever baby. Owens wrote, in an Instagam post. "Your strength and courage is unmatched and you inspire me more and more everyday SB. You always gone be my champ baby and don’t you ever forget that, I love you so much and I can’t wait till you come home and I get to see that beautiful smile again. You know I’m always here for you baby."

After the event, Biles opened up on the challenges she faced during the Olympics. “It wasn’t easy pulling out of all those competitions,” Biles said after clinching bronze. “People just thought it was easy, but I physically and mentally was not in the right head space and I didn’t want to jeopardize my health and my safety because at the end of the day, it’s not worth it. My mental and physical health is above all medals that I could ever win. So to be clear, to do beam, which I didn’t think I was going to be, just meant the world to be back out there. And I wasn’t expecting to walk away with the medal. I was just going out there doing this for me.”

Biles is tied with Shannon Miller for the most Olympic medals for a US Gymnast. And with 32 medals in the Olympics and World Championships, Biles is tied with Larisa Latynina as the most decorated gymnast of all time.