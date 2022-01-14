Shaquille O’Neal’s Son Myles Is Now a Reality TV Star

Myles O’Neal is now a reality TV star. The son of NBA legend Shaquille O’Neal can be currently seen in the E! reality series Relatively Famous: Ranch Rules where he is one of eight celebrity offspring working and living together at a ranch in Steamboat Springs, Colorado. The funny thing about it is Shaquille O’Neal knew nothing about it.

“What? Which one?” O’Neal asked his co-hosts on The Big Podcast with Shaq, per Essentially Sports. “Myles is the cunning smart one, he’s the type that. Like I said, ‘Go to school, stay out of trouble, you can do everything you want.’ So I don’t mess with him because he’s damn near the perfect kid.”

Shaquille continued: “So if he wants to do a reality show, learn about the business, have a good time, there’s nothing I can do. He’s been around the business long enough to know what he’s doing. So I wish he would have told me, so I don’t have to hear it here first. No, I didn’t know.” Myles, 24, is a model and DJ. He has his share of TV experience, appearing on Shaq Life, Shaunie’s Home Court and other shows over the years.

“When I first started working in the industry, I had no plans on ever being in the fashion world or anything like that,” Myles told PAPER Magazine

in 2020 when asked about his modeling career. “I’d post fit pics on Instagram but that was just for fun. I was still in college so I did not know at some point I was going to be in front of the camera. But then seeing my peers and how they moved about fashion, where it was a lifestyle, made me realize you can really make a living off of doing fashion. And it really just helped me step into like a more creative mindset and space.”

Myles joins seven other celebrity kids, including Harry James Thorton (Billy Bob Thornton’s son) Jasmin Lawrence (Martin Lawrence’s daughter), Hana Giraldo (Pat Benatar and Neil Giraldo’s daughter), Austin Gunn, (Billy Gunn’s son). Ebie (Eazy-E’s daughter) Taylor “Tay” Hasselhoff (David Hasselhoff’s daughter) and Redmond Parker (Ray Parker Jr.’s son).