‘Relatively Famous: Ranch Rules’ Features WWE Hall of Famer’s Son

Relatively Famous: Ranch Rules premiered on E! this week, and features eight celebrity offspring living and working together on a Colorado ranch. One of the cast members just so happens to be the son of a WWE Hall of Famer. Austin Gunn (real name Austin Sopp) is a professional wrestler who currently competes in All Elite Wrestling (AEW). He is the son of WWE Hall of Famer Billy Gunn, who also works in AEW as a competitor and coach. And for Austin, Relatively Famous: Ranch Rules is similar to what he did growing up.

“Going into this ranch, that is the first thing I thought of. I called my dad up and said, “You have no idea the opportunity I got. I get to relive what you actually grew up doing,” Austin Gunn told TV Insider. “My dad got a scholarship from Sam Houston State in Texas for bull riding. Growing up, I worked with him and grandpa on their little ranch. When I went over to their house, I would ride horses with them.

“He would teach me a lot of things about saddling the horse. I remember as a kid loving being in that environment. I loved the cowboys. They’d show me old westerns like Tombstone and John Wayne. When I first heard about this opportunity to go on Relatively Famous I was like, ‘Sign me up.’”

Gunn, 27, signed with AEW in January 2020 after spending time in Ring of Honor. He is part of the stable Gunn Club with his father and brother Colten Gunn (real name Colten Sopp). Billy Gunn is known for his time in WWE from 1993 -2004. He was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2019 as a member of D-Generation X with the Road Dogg, Shawn Michael, Triple H, X-Pac and Chyna. In his WWE career, Gunn won the Hardcore Championship twice, the Intercontinental Championship, Raw Tag Team Championship and the WWE World Tag Team Championship 10 times.

“I think my dad was so successful in this wrestling career that it just doesn’t ever hurt to ride beside him,” Austin Gunn said. “He found the Fountain of Youth but also is a fountain of knowledge. Yes, as much as me and [my brother] Colton want to break out and do our own thing in wrestling and try to find ourselves, we also want to enjoy this moment. As much as we want to branch out, we know it’s a patience game and will come in time. There are so many things happening in AEW, but the one constant is getting to wrestle with my dad. It’s a beautiful moment.”