Shaquille O'Neal Pulls Over to Aid Stranded Driver in Florida

Former Los Angeles Lakers star Shaquille O'Neal recently served as a Good Samaritan down in Florida. He stopped on the side of the road outside of Gainesville to assist someone after a car crash. DJ Diesel remained with the driver until authorities arrived, and then he headed off to go about his day.

The Alachua County Sheriff posted a video featuring footage from a patrol car. The former NBA star was clearly visible standing on the side of the road as he waited for backup. O'Neal then fist-bumped multiple deputies as they arrived on the scene. "I appreciate you stopping to help," one deputy said as he walked alongside the Hall of Fame player.

"Yesterday, Shaquille O'Neal was traveling through Alachua County on I-75 when he witnessed a crash," the Alachua County Sheriff's Office said on Facebook. "He stopped to check on the welfare of the driver and remained with her until law enforcement arrived. He fist bumped Deputies Purington and Dillon before going on his way."

This is not the first time that O'neal has stopped to help out victims of a car crash. He previously drew attention in Los Angeles when he spotted a two-car wreck in 2018. A Honda and a BMW collided near one of Los Angeles' busiest intersections, so O'Neal stopped to lend a hand. No one was seriously injured in the collision, so O'Neal shook hands with a few people and then headed on his way.

O'Neal has a history of helping out those in need of assistance. Back in 2019, he donated a home to the family of a 12-year-old boy who was paralyzed in a shooting. Isaiah Payton and Damien Spear, 15, were both struck by gunfire while leaving a football game in Atlanta. Spear was shot in the leg and later released from the hospital. As for Payton, he is paralyzed from the chest down and will need long-term disability.

"I was watching the story and it's just sad," O'Neal said. "It could have been any one of us. It could have been my son. It could've been your cousin and she was living in a one-bedroom house with her two boys so we found her a one-bedroom house in College Park. Nice area. I'm going to get her some ring cameras on me. We’re going to give her some furniture, TVs and pay her rent off for a year and help her get on her feet."