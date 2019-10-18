Shaquille O’Neal Donates Home to Family of Atlanta Boy Paralyzed in Shooting

Shaquille O’Neal helped out a family in need the best way possible. When heard about a 12-year old boy in that was paralyzed after a shooting at a high school football game in Atlanta, he donated a wheelchair accessible home and he will help pay for rent for a year as well as furnish it.

“I reached out to the family because I wanted to see the son,” Shaq said to WXIA-TV in Atlanta. “I’m going to pay her rent for the year and I’m going to give her some furniture and it’s sad because her son is paralyzed from the chest down and no mother should have to go to that.”

Isaiah Payton has been in the hospital since Aug. 17 because the currently lives in a one-bedroom apartment. He and Damien Spear, 15, were both struck by gunfire while leaving a football game Spear was shot in the leg and was released from the hospital. As for Payton, he will need long-term disability because of being paralyzed from the chest down.

“I was watching the story and it’s just sad. It could have been any one of us. It could have been my son. It could’ve been your cousin and she was living in a one-bedroom house with her two boys so we found her a one-bedroom house in College Park. Nice area. I’m going to get her some ring cameras on me. We’re going to give her some furniture, TVs and pay her rent off for a year and help her get on her feet,” O’Neal said.

It’s not a big surprise O’Neal stepped up and helped the family. He has been outspoken about school safety and he wants the government to do its part.

“It would be nice if the government gave the law enforcement guys more money, so they can put more guys around these schools. That would be the simple solution. There’s been a lot of budget cuts, especially in that area but in a perfect world you know you say hey cops give ’em more money,” he said to WXIA-TV.

O’Neal is considered as one of the best players in NBA history. He’s a four-time NBA champion and he’s a three-time winner of the NBA Finals MVP Award. He won the MVP award in 2000 and he’s a 15-time NBA All-Star.