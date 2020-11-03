LeBron James Endorses Joe Biden, Kamala Harris After Donald Trump Attacks

✖

LeBron James is hoping Joe Biden can beat Donald Trump for president of the United States. On the eve of Election Day, the Los Angeles Lakers star went to social media to officially endorse Biden and Kamala Harris. This comes shortly after Trump attacked James at a rally in Pennsylvania over the weekend and supporters chanting "LeBron James sucks."

On Instagram, James posted a graphic of Biden and Harris which also had the word "United" at the bottom. "One more day. Please!! We need EVERYTHING to change and it all starts tomorrow," James wrote. This is the first time James has officially endorsed Biden and Harris but has always shown his support for the two in the past. Back in August, James spoke to Chris Haynes of Yahoo Sports and expressed he wanted everyone, especially African Americans, to go out and vote. And when asked if he was going to endorse Biden and Harris, the four-time NBA champion stated: "I mean, what’s known don’t even need to be said."

Trump went after James at the rally because of the NBA and its ratings. "How about basketball? How about LeBron? I felt badly for LeBron," Trump said during the rally. "I felt very badly. Down 71% and that's for their championship — I didn't watch one shot. I get bored. ... You know why? When they don't respect our country, when they don't respect our flag, nobody wants to watch. Nobody!" Trump has made comments about James and the NBA multiple times during the season. James has heard Trump's comments but is not getting into a back-and-forth battle with him.

"I don't go back and forth with anybody," James said last month. "And I damn sure won’t go back and forth with that guy. But we want better, we want change in our community. We always talk about, 'We want change,' and now we have the opportunity to do that." The NBA was at the forefront of supporting the Black Lives Matter movement. James has spoken the loudest when it comes to social injustice but also wants everybody heard on Election Day.

“I define success by our people going out and voting,” James stated. "You know, there’s so many stats out there, you can see it every time. Who didn’t vote? What counties didn’t vote? What communities didn't vote? And a lot of that has had to do with our Black people. So, hopefully, we can get them out and educated and let them understand how important this moment is."