Serena Williams Reveals Stunning Figure, Water Slide Video While on ‘Vacation’ With Family

Serena Williams has put in a lot of work on the tennis court and with no more grand slam tournaments this year, going on a vacation with the family is just what the champ needs. Williams took to Instagram to post a photo and video of herself vacationing in the Maldives, which is located in South Asia. In the first of her media-filled posts, William shared a photo of herself in a bathing suit, which led to a number of fans commenting on the photo showing their support.

One fan wrote, “Well deserved Serena. Have a great time and come back on court stronger than ever. Love U tennis queen,” while another fan added, “Just to work hard & afford a holiday in my bucket list destinations… Maldives in that bucket. From my mouth to His ears.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

Williams also posted a video of her and her daughter going down a water slide and that post also led to a number of fans showing love to both of them.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Serena Williams (@serenawilliams) on Nov 5, 2019 at 6:06am PST

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Serena Williams (@serenawilliams) on Nov 6, 2019 at 6:00am PST

One fan wrote, “Sooo PRECIOUS,” while another fan added, “Moments like this are Priceless.” The love for Williams also included one fan making a request: “This is dope, take me next time. And my friend.”

Williams has not won a grand slam title since 2017, but she’s still one of the top tennis players in the world. This year, Williams reached the finals of Wimbledon and the U.S. Open but lost both matches. Back in August, Williams reached the finals of the Rogers Cup, but she lost to Bianca Andreescu as she was forced to retire due to back spasms.

“I’m sorry I couldn’t do it today, I tried,” a tearful Williams told the crowd in Toronto, according to PEOPLE. “But I just I couldn’t do it. Thanks to Jehovah for letting me come out here. And Bianca, you’re a great sportswoman. And thanks for my team. It’s been a tough year but we’ll keep going.”

According to ESPN, Williams posted a 25-6 record in singles competition. She also earned over $4 million of prize money which is the most she has earned since 2016 when she earned $7 million. For her career, Williams has a singles record of 826-142 and has earned $92 million. So it’s no surprise that Williams was listed as one of the highest-paid female athletes in 2019.