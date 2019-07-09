Serena Williams Poses Unretouched for Harper’s Bazaar Cover Photo, and Fans Are Applauding

Serena Williams recently posed unretouched for a Harper’s Bazaar cover photo, and fans are applauding. The tennis pro appears on the cover of the magazine wearing only a golden cape. The unclothed bottom half of her body is shown with no Photoshopping having been done to smooth out any of her exposed skin. After the cover was revealed, many fans began taking to social media to cheer in the championship athlete for her courage to be so vulnerable.

“So many inspiring women in public life RN – this is the latest glowing, gorgeous, vulnerable, example of showing up, being a legend and paving the way for others, not just women, to be their whole self,” one fan tweeted.

“I think all us #womeninscience can relate to @serenawilliams… a powerful voice for justice and equality in sport, and in life,” another person said. “We get there by making people uncomfortable and living an examined life. Change is coming because of leadership like this.”

⚡️ @serenawilliams pens a candid essay for our August issue about standing up for herself, and becoming the strong woman, athlete, and mother she is today.https://t.co/8yVWKVG4SP — Harper’s Bazaar (@harpersbazaarus) July 9, 2019

“As women of color, we must never let our circumstances quiet us. It is imperative for all of humanity for us to speak up and to speak out,” someone else wrote.

“This should be a lesson for both consumers and major magazines. All of that extra retouching and airbrushing isn’t necessary,” one other person added.

This beautiful essay has me in tears. For my strength and willingness to speak out is now being used against me in horrible ways. Serena is reminding me to stay strong and to keep speaking. https://t.co/rZJY1kUF6p — Cheryl Harris (@cdh111) July 9, 2019

In addition to the powerful cover photo, Williams also penned an essay in the magazine that is having a huge impact on readers.

“LOVED this essay. Just really shows what @serenawilliams has done for the sport and how much she cares about her fellow female athletes and women in general,” one reader said while praising the essay. “Congrats on another great win today kween!

Too often we focus on the triumphs, but fail to see the everyday, behind-the-scenes work it takes to become a champion. Thank you, ⁦@serenawilliams⁩ for lifting the veil so we can see the struggle. https://t.co/O8XJx4vBjw — L’Infirmière (@nursingmedialab) July 9, 2019

The article originally appears in the August 2019 issue of Harper’s Bazaar, which will be available on newsstands beginning July 23.