Seahawks vs. Packers Playoff Game: How to Watch, What Time and What Channel

Sunday evening, the NFL Divisional Round will come to a close with an NFC battle between the Green Bay Packers and the Seattle Seahawks. Aaron Rodgers and co. were idle during the Wild Card Round after securing the second seed in the conference while the Seahawks are coming off a victory over the injury-riddled Philadelphia Eagles. Here’s when this game airs:

As the marquee NFC matchup of the weekend, the Packers and Seahawks game will be aired on FOX. Kickoff is set for 6:40 p.m. ET on Sunday night and will be played at Lambeau Field. Joe Buck will conduct the play-by-play while former Dallas Cowboys quarterback Troy Aikman will provide analysis. Erin Andrews and Chris Myers will serve as the sideline reporters.

For those without access to conventional viewing methods, this game will be available for streaming. YouTube TV, fuboTV, Hulu + Live TV, Sling TV and AT&T TV Now are all options. All of these streaming platforms require a subscription. Mobile users can stream the game with the NFL Mobile app, Yahoo Sports app and Yahoo Fantasy Football app.

Entering Sunday’s slate of games, the hometown Packers are currently viewed as slight favorites. CBS Sports gives Green Bay a four-point advantage and the two teams are expected to combine for 46 points.

The Packers and Seahawks have faced off in the playoffs three separate times in their combined history. The first matchup (2004) was a 33-27 overtime victory for the Packers in which Seahawks quarterback Matt Hasselbeck threw a game-ending interception that was returned for a touchdown.

These two teams met again during a Divisional Round game on Jan. 12, 2008. Brett Favre led his team to a decisive victory after throwing for three touchdowns. Hasselbeck threw one touchdown for the Seahawks and was sacked twice.

The most recent playoff matchup, which was the first between Rodgers and Russell Wilson, occurred on Jan. 18, 2015. The Packers jumped out to an early 16-0 lead but were content to rest on their score during the second half. The Seahawks mounted a comeback after a trick play touchdown and ultimately forced overtime. Wilson threw a game-winning pass to wide receiver Jermaine Kearse to secure a spot in Super Bowl XLIX.

The Packers have been known for “ugly” wins all season long, but they achieved a 13-3 record and first place in the NFC North. As Rodgers told media members following a mid-season victory over the Washington Redskins, he’s not concerned about the appearance of the win. He just wants to win.

“I wouldn’t mind winning ugly all the way to the Super Bowl,” Rodgers said. “Winning is the only thing that matters. Even in the midst of some of these games that aren’t great flow the entire time, we are winning.”

