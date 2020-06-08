Seahawks Should Sign Colin Kaepernick, Warren Moon Says

✖

Warren Moon believes the Seattle Seahawks signing Colin Kapernick would be a very smart move. The Pro Football Hall of Fame quarterback recently talked to TMZ about Kaepernick and said he would be a great fit in Seattle because of playing in the NFC West during his time with the San Francisco 49ers. However, since Kaepernick has been out of the league since the end of the 2016 season, Moon wonders if he still wants to play the game.

"They know what he can do as a player cause they've been against him many times in the division when he was the starting QB in San Francisco," Moon said. "It's just a matter of whether he still wants to play football. I think the Seahawks style of play fits what he likes to do and I think it would be a good fit if he wants to play football." Kaepernick began protesting during the national anthem by taking a knee instead of standing. When he opted out of his contract after the 2016 season, Kaepernick struggled to sign with a new team because his protest caused a lot of controversy in the league. Now with the death of George Floyd while in custody of the Minneapolis police that has led to protests across the country, Kaepernick's name has been mentioned since it was the reason he was protesting.

"If he's willing to play football and put the time in that's its gonna take to be a quarterback in the NFL, he definitely deserves an opportunity to get that because he was definitely misinterpreted four years ago with his stand," Moon said. The interesting thing is Kaepernick had a chance to join the Seahawks in 2018 but canceled the workout due to him not agreeing to stand during the anthem. However, Seahawks head coach Pete Caroll recently gave Kaepernick big praise for protesting.

"I think that there was a moment in time that a young man captured," Carroll said. He took a stand on something, figuratively took a knee, but he stood up for something he believed in — and what an extraordinary moment it was that he was willing to take." Kaepernick, 32, was drafted by the 49ers in the second round in 2011. He led the 49ers to a Super Bowl appearance in 2013 and holds the record of most rushing yards by a quarterback in a single postseason (264).