Seahawks' Quinton Dunbar Conducted Interview Hours Before Armed Robbery Charges

Seattle Seahawks cornerback Quinton Dunbar has been accused of armed robbery in Florida on Thursday night. And hours before the charges were reported, Dunbar conducted an interview with reporters as he was recently traded to the Seahawks from the Washington Redskins. The interview was done on Thursday, and there was no mention of the impending charges.

Dunbar, who spent the last five seasons with the Washington Redskins, talked about how he can play different positions on defense. "A few years (in Washington) we did it different ways," he said, as transcribed by 247Sports. You could start on the left and then move right into the slot. Predominantly, they're going to throw a lot at me and I'll be on the right side. I'll learn that right side and then the sky's the limit." He went on say he's not worried about not living up to expectations in Seattle and he's happy to be with his new team.

Dunbar was charged along with New York Giants cornerback Deandre Baker. According to police, Dunbar and Baker were at a cookout in Miramar, Florida on May 13. An argument allegedly took place which led to Baker reportedly pulling out a "semi-automatic firearm," according to TMZ. Both NFL players are also accused of stealing "money and watches with force." There is an arrest warrant for both Dunbar and Baker. Dunbar is facing 4 counts of armed robbery while Baker is facing 4 charges of armed robbery and 4 charges of aggravated assault.

When the Seahawks learned the news of Dunbar, they released a statement. "We are aware of the situation involving Quinton Dunbar and still gathering information," the team said, as transcribed by Adam Schefter of ESPN. "We will defer all further comment to league investigators and local authorities."

Dunbar signed with the Redskins as an undrafted free agent from Florida in 2015. In his rookie season, Dunbar played in 11 games and posted 13 tackles, one interception and five passes defended. 2019 was a breakout season for Dunbar, registering 37 tackles, four interceptions and eight passes defended. During his time with the Florida Gators, Dunbar played wide receiver. His most notable season was in 2012 when he caught 36 passes for 383 yards and four touchdowns. In college career, Dunbar recorded 111 receptions for 1,5000 yards and eight touchdowns.