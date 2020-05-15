NFL Stars Deandre Baker and Quinton Dunbar Accused of Armed Robbery in Florida

NFL stars Deandre Baker and Quinton Dunbar are accused of armed robbery in Florida and arrest warrants have been issued according to TMZ Sports. ESPN reporter Adam Schefter confirmed that the NFL is aware of the allegations and charges against the two players, but decided not to comment until more information is acquired.

Baker, the New York Giants cornerback and 2019 first round draft pick, is reportedly facing 4 charges of armed robbery and 4 charges of aggravated assault with a firearm according to TMZ. Meanwhile, Dunbar, Seattle Seahawks cornerback, faces 4 counts of armed robbery. According to police, the NFL stars were partying at a cookout in Miramar, Florida on May 13. An argument allegedly broke out, leading to Baker reportedly pulling out a "semi-automatic firearm" according to TMZ.

NFL will review this under the Personal Conduct Policy and hand out discipline if warranted. https://t.co/QwigobWuor — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) May 15, 2020

An ESPN report adds that Baker and Dunbar are accused of stealing "money and watches with force" with the Giants' cornerback allegedly threatening victims with the firearm. The arrest warrant also adds that witnesses claimed Baker told a third suspect in a red mask to shoot someone who had just entered the party. ESPN adds that the report does contain conflicting reports from witnesses, including the extent of Dunbar's involvement.

Schefter added an update at 8 p.m. ET that the Miramar Police spokesperson said they were in contact with "at least one of the players' representatives" about turning themselves in, but neither had done so at the time of the post.

The Giants and Seahawks have both acknowledged the situation and added that they await the league's decision before commenting. The Giants traded up to select Baker back in 2019, though they were reportedly warned he was "risky" due to "attitude" issues and trust with the coaching staff according to unnamed sources via ESPN.

"We are aware of the situation. We have been in contact with DeAndre. We have no further comment at this time," the Giants organization shared in a statement. The Seahawks' statement on Dunbar was similar, leaving it to the league to formulate the proper response once the dust settles.

Quinton Dunbar this morning to reporters: "You just want to feel wanted at the end of the day.... I just hope to repay them with the way I carry myself as a person."pic.twitter.com/iFllI45Pq1 — NFL Update (@MySportsUpdate) May 15, 2020

Both men were set to compete for starting jobs this upcoming season for their respective teams. Dunbar was primed to go head-to-head with Tre Flowers in Seattle, while Baker was going to likely start alongside free agent James Bradberry. This is all up in the air now given the situation.