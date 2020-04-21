Scottie Pippen's Children: What to Know About the NBA Legend's Family

The Last Dance premiered on ESPN Sunday night, and Scottie Pippen was featured in the second episode. He's is considered the best No. 2 player in NBA history, as he helped Michael Jordan and the Chicago Bulls win six NBA titles during the 1990s. However, one of the things that were spotlighted during The Last Dance was Pippen's issue with the front office. At the start of the 1997-98 season, Pippen was ranked among the lowest-paid players in the league due to the five-year, $18 million contract he signed previously. At the time, it was a good deal, but as the league grew (due to the Bulls' success) the contract was severely outdated. Pippen's contract became a big discussion on social media, but his ex-wife, Larsa reveal the Hall of Famer did okay for himself when it was all said on done. On Twitter, Larsa revealed Pippen's career earnings, which was over $109 million. Once Pippen left the Bulls, he earned five times the amount he was making when he was with the Houston Rockets and Portland Trailblazers. Regardless, Pippen made enough money to take care of his family, including his children.

First Marriage (Photo: false Nathaniel S. Butler / Contributor, Getty) In 1988, Pippen married Karen McCollum, and they got divorced in 1990. They had a son together, Antron Pippen who was born in 1987. Little is known about Pippen's marriage to McCollum, but The Blast reported that the Bulls star was in a relationship with another woman while he was with his first wife.

Second Marriage (Photo: Sergi Alexander / Stringer, Getty) Pippen got married again in 1997 to Larsa. They had four kids together, Scotty Jr., Preston, Justin and Sophia. The couple got divorced in 2018, and at the time, Larsa told The Blast: "It is with deep sadness that Scottie and I announce that we are legally separating," Larsa said in a statement to The Blast. "We have both tried very hard for a long time to make our marriage work and have ultimately come to the conclusion that it is best that we live separate lives. We have so many amazing memories together, remain best of friends and love each other very much. Our four children have always been our priority and for their sake we ask for as much privacy as possible for our family during this sensitive time."

Antron Pippen We welcome to the Baltimore Ogden Speaking Academy, Antron Pippen, son of 6 Times NBA Champion Scottie Pippen!!!! #blessed #nba #hardworker pic.twitter.com/BOf245ZZGm — Marques Ogden (@Marques_Ogden) June 9, 2017 Antron Pippen is the first child of Scottie, and he played college basketball. He grew up in Georgia, and he was one of the top high school basketball players in the state. He played college basketball at Texas A&M international, but he never played in the NBA.

Scotty Pippen Jr. Scotty Pippen Jr has been named the SEC freshman of the week. The point guard is averaging 11.7 points, 4.5 assists, and 3.2 boards per game for Vanderbilt. pic.twitter.com/C4ODIfZeDH — B/R Hoops (@brhoops) November 26, 2019 Scotty Pippen Jr. is 19 years old, and he plays college basketball for Vanderbilt. He was named to the 2020 All-SEC Freshman team after averaging 12 points and 3.6 assists per game. He played high school basketball at Sierra Canyon in Los Angeles, and he was named to the Los Angeles Times All-Area Team.

Preston Pippen View this post on Instagram A post shared by Preston Pippen (@prestonpippen) on Aug 24, 2019 at 1:50pm PDT Preston Pippen, was born in 2002, and he is looking to follow in his father's footsteps, as he plays basketball at Sierra Canyon, just like Scotty Jr. It's not known if he has any offers to play college basketball, but it's likely college basketball fans will see a lot of Preston in the near future.

Justin and Sophia Pippen View this post on Instagram A post shared by Justin Pippen (@justinpippen) on Jan 28, 2020 at 7:43am PST Justin and Sophia Pippen are the youngest children of Pippen, and they are also the third and fourth children of Scottie and Larsa. Justin looks like a future basketball star in the making, while Sophia was on the first season of Dancing with the Stars: Juniors.