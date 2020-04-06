Scott Fitzgerald, British Boxer, Arrested for Alleged Assault

Scott Fitzgerald, a British professional boxer who is a middleweight champion, was arrested last Monday for alleged assault according to multiple reports. Fitzgerald, 28, was recently bailed out of jail, but he scheduled to be in court next month. He’s accused of assaulting two women, aged 21 and 42, as well as a 23-year old man. The news was confirmed by Fitzgerald via social media.

“Ta f—ing da to the police station. Twenty four hours in a cell. That’s some heavy s—. Anyway, I’m back out,” said Fitzgerald per World Boxing News. “Yesterday, I was arrested after a kick off with my ex-partner and her family,” he added. Fitzgerald is the current WBO super-middleweight champion, and he has since apologized, according to The Sun. He has also donated 25,000 pounds to domestic violence charities. The British Boxing Board of Control has moved to suspend Fitzgerald’s boxing license pending an investigation.

Fitzgerald recently had a stint a rehab due to his issues with drugs, alcohol and gambling, according to Talk Sport. Promoter Eddie Hearn spoke recently spoke about Fitzgerald with Boxing Social, saying: “Scott Fitzgerald was put into the Sporting Chance Clinic by Steve Wood [manager] mainly, but myself as well because he needed some help.

“He was struggling in life, he was struggling with various forms of addiction. He’s stated this personally so I’m not speaking on his behalf. And he’s had a rough time of it, to be honest with you. The incident – again, everybody’s got their own version of the story and that’ll come out via the police.

“The main reason he had his licence suspended was because the board didn’t know that he went into Sporting Chance Clinic and they won’t let a fighter fight if he is mentally not right or prepared to fight.”

Fitzgerald’s father, Dave, spoke about his son’s issues to the Lancashire Evening Post, and he’s worried about his physical and mental health.

“In a way, I am not bothered about his career, I am more bothered about him as my son,” he said per Boxing Scene.

“Scott has an addictive personality, but I don’t think his mates want to see him succeed. A real mate would say, ‘Scott you have a chance of a lifetime here.’ I’m so disappointed that he has got into this and I don’t want him to have to take drugs to be able to function. I want him to be a decent human being.”