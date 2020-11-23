Sasha Banks Stuns in Blue Bandana-Inspired 'SmackDown' Outfit

✖

Sasha Banks is all about the color blue. On Twitter, the current WWE SmackDown Women's Champion showed off a new outfit ahead of her match against Raw Women's Champion Asuka at Survivor Series. Banks was wearing a blue bandana-inspired outfit, which matches her blue hair. She received a ton of responses from the WWE Universe, but it more had to do with her big match.

"Tonight is your night to be the legit boss and show the WWE universe what the WWE Smackdown women champion is made of and prove that the bank statement submission will be applied to Aaw women's champion Asuka," one fan wrote when responding to the Tweet. Most fans know that Banks has a strong sense of style, which is one of the big reasons why she is one of the top Superstars on the roster. It also helps that she's a strong in-ring competitor, defeating Asuka at Survivor Series.

Ain't no other way to play the game the way I play. #SurvivorSeries pic.twitter.com/HsUpaKzXjN — $asha Banks (@SashaBanksWWE) November 22, 2020

"Being the SmackDown Women’s Champion, that means I am completely the best," she said in a recent interview with Variety. "I always say 'I’m the best.' I really know 100% that I am the greatest wrestler of all time, but I have so many new competitors. I look forward to facing so many new faces, so many new matchups, and it really lets me go to sleep dreaming of excitement for every Friday night knowing what I’m going to have."

Along with making waves in WWE, Banks is making noise in the Star Wars world. She recently was seen in an episode of the Disney+ series The Mandalorian playing the role of Koska Reeves, a female Mandalorian who is a member of the Nite Owls.

"It was beyond," she said when talking about walking on the set of the show. "Just like the first time ever seeing a wrestling ring. It’s like the first time ever seeing anything just so magical. I would hate to ruin like how it looked backstage, but you felt like you were in a different galaxy in a different world. It was so almost easy to play a Mandalorian because I was legit in the universe." Banks has been with WWE since 2012 and has put together a Hall of Fame career. She one of four women in WWE history to become a Triple Crown Champion, which is winning the Raw, SmackDown and Tag Team Championship. Banks is also one of three women in WWE history to become a Grand Slam Champion, which is winning all the titles mentioned and the NXT Women's Championship.