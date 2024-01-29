Bianca Belair and Montez Ford's Marriage and WWE History, Explained

WWE Superstars Bianca Belair and Montez Ford are currently on a media tour to promote their new Hulu reality series Love & WWE: Bianca & Montez. The series will premiere on Feb. 2 with all eight episodes debuting that day. Love & WWE: Bianca & Montez will take a look back at the couple's road to WrestleMania as Ford continued his rise in the company, while Belair looked to stay on top. It will also take a look into their personal lives as Belair and Ford are a happily married couple.

But how did the two meet? Belair and Ford first met at the WWE Performance Center as the two were training to become WWE Superstars. In an interview, Belair revealed that she was instantly attracted to Ford, and after dating for a while, the two got engaged in June 2017. The couple then got married on June 23, 2018.

"I made the first move. I did," Bianca said, per Sportskeeda. "That was my first time ever like going after a guy but my very first time seeing him I told my friend, I was like, 'keep him away from me that is a beautiful man.' And we happened to be out at the same time that night and I went after him and I was flirting and flirting and flirting and he just was like not paying me any mind and then finally he looked at me, he was like, 'I like your makeup.' I was like, 'why did you say that?' He was like, 'I don't know, I was nervous.' Yeah, I made the first move then I accidentally gave him the wrong phone number."

Belair (real name Bianca Craword), made her WWE debut in 2016 and was in NXT for four years. She made her main roster debut at WrestleMania 36 in 2020, competing with Ford and his Street Profits tage team partner Angelo Dawkins. From there, Belair continued to rise in the company, winning the WWE Women's Championship (formerly known as Raw Women's Championship) twice, the Women's World Championship (formerly known as SmackDown Women's Championship) and the Women's Royal Rumble match in 2021.

Ford (real name Kenneth Crawford) joined WWE in 2015 and began teaming with Dawkins in NXT. The Street Profits were there for three years before making their main roster debut in 2019. They are still together and have won the NXT Tag Team Championship, the Raw Tag Team Championship and the SmackDown Tag Team Championship making them the second tag team in WWE history to become the WWE Tag Team Triple Crown Champions.