Sasha Banks’ Dad, Reo Varnado, Has Died

WWE star Sasha Banks’ father, Reo Varnado, has died. Varnado, who is also Snoop Dogg’s uncle, passed away on Friday, Jan. 14, his brother Ricky confirmed in a Facebook post. Varnado’s cause and manner of death are unknown at this time. He was laid to rest New Home Baptist Church Cemetery in Magnolia, Mississippi shortly after his passing.

Ricky confirmed his brother’s passing on Jan. 15, sharing in a public Facebook post, “my heart is hurting badly, my brother Reo Varnado passed away last night @ 10:30pm.” Ricky requested “prayers & comfort to make it through this rough period in my life!!! R I P my brother, I’m going to miss you dearly!!!” Shortly after, Snoop Dogg also confirmed the news, writing alongside a photo of himself and his uncle, “Uncle. Reo. U will be missed. Thank u for loving me and the whole world u were a blessing.” Banks, a WWE star, did not share news of her father’s passing on her own social media accounts.

At this time, Varnado’s cause of death has not been shared, though he had been open about ongoing health issues in recent years. Back in August 2020, Varnado revealed that he “died 8 times” and was brought “back from the dead.” Varnado explained in the post that he “had a nurse that was unexperienced who stuck me with a needle and couldn’t get the needle to work I told him you hurting me and he stuck me with the second needle.” He said that “nurse came and brought the third needle that when I got the blood infection it went up my left arm and gave me a major heart attack.” While Varnado said the “hospital gave me up they send me home to die,” he said, “God didn’t let me down.”

Also known as “Uncle Reo,” Varnado owned the well-known Portland, Oregon restaurant Reo’s Ribs, focused on Mississippi-style barbecue and soul food, according to Eater. He opened the original Reo’s Ribs in Aloha in 1999 alongside his business partner Myra Girod. In addition to being a restaurant owner, Varnado was also part of the musical duo the Varnado Brothers and gospel group The Beyonds. He also appeared on Martha & Snoop’s Potluck Dinner Party, which is co-hosted by his nephew.

A funeral service for Varnado was held on Jan. 29 at the South Pike Senior High School Auditorium. The service was followed by a burial at New Home Baptist Church Cemetery. Following the services, Snoop Dogg shared a photo to Instagram of the service pamphlet, writing, “Rip to my brother.” In addition to his daughter, Reo is survived by Banks’ mother Judith Varnado.