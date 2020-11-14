WWE's Sasha Banks Appears on 'The Mandalorian,' and Fans Are Stoked

WWE superstar Sasha Banks made her first official appearance in the Star Wars universe on Friday. She was a guest star on "Episode 11: The Heiress" of The Mandalorian. A trailer had previously revealed that Banks would show up in some capacity, but fans got their first full glimpse after firing up Disney+. Her character, Koska Reeves, flew around using a jet pack and then helped dispatch numerous enemies. When fans saw Banks show up in the iconic beskar armor, they expressed both surprise and excitement. Some were unaware that the WWE performer was set to guest star in the series while others had no idea that she would be part of the long-standing warrior clan. In fact, some fans thought that she would actually become a jedi due to her wearing a hooded cloak in the trailer. Banks may not have wielded a lightsaber, but she showed off her skills with blasters.

Anyone watching the new #Mandalorian Especially WWE fans, what did you think of Sasha Banks' performance? pic.twitter.com/PQajYVCrlq — Author Brad Acevedo: Krampus Collaborator (@wolfsoul4) November 14, 2020 3 lines at most, didn't really add anything to the episode — Gio 🤘🏼👑 (@ItsGioDude_) November 13, 2020 While there are a number of fans extremely excited about Banks' appearance, others had some questions. They wanted to know what other Twitter users thought about her acting skills. Several pointed out that it was too early to make judgement due to her having a limited number of lines, but they expressed hope that she will return.

So happy for her and she looks great in it. — Mateo Kokic (@MateoKokic1) November 13, 2020 Wanna know how wrestling has ruined my mind? When Sasha Banks showed up on screen for todays episode of The Mandalorian, I caught myself singing her theme song under my breath. pic.twitter.com/verKrJ5K7R — Caped-Joel Daly (@CapedJoel) November 13, 2020 Several wrestling/Star Wars fans made their opinions very clear after watching Banks' episode of The Mandalorian. They said that she was fantastic and that they couldn't wait to see her appear in future episodes. Although a few did admit to having one issue due to her level of fame. They couldn't quite shake the professional wrestling theme.

sasha banks looked so good in the mandalorian! Hope we see her more🙈 pic.twitter.com/my6LMZxgYd — BadderTerror910 (@11slurpee) November 13, 2020 Ok so #Mandalorian is so good & omg i love Sasha banks character @SashaBanksWWE pic.twitter.com/3SnetWj5kX — Capria Boykins (@BoykinsCapria) November 14, 2020 Friday's episode of The Mandalorian revealed a great deal more about the warrior race and its different houses, but there were also several questions at the end. Now fans want to learn more about the characters. Specifically, several mentioned that they want to see Banks appear in at least one more episode during Season 2 of the show.

Yes, I screamed out from the top of my lungs, "IT'S BOSS TIME," when Sasha Banks first appeared on screen for Chapter 11 of The Mandalorian. What about it? — 🐆 Tanking Jon (1-15) 🐆 (@jmbagay) November 14, 2020 Sasha Banks in the new Mandalorian episode = automatic 10/10 — Saint Pablo (@zain_k97) November 14, 2020 There were several wrestling fans that tuned in for The Mandalorian in order to see Banks in action. They made it clear that they are very big supporters of her and her career, including a foray into films and TV shows. When Banks appeared on screen, these fans showed their support in their homes and on social media.

I had no clue that was Sasha banks in the mandalorian — dyLAnkemp (@thagque) November 14, 2020 Yo! Is that Sasha banks as a mandalorian? — PNW_Waunderer 📸 (@PNW_Waunderer42) November 14, 2020 When Banks appeared on screen, there were several fans that expressed surprise. They said that they had no previous knowledge that the professional wrestler would appear on The Mandalorian as a guest star. Although a few others said that they were caught off-guard for a different reason. Seeing Banks with a different hair color and a very different outfit made it harder for them to realize that she was on their TV screens.

#Mandalorian 2x3 spoilers Sasha Banks tho 😍 pic.twitter.com/smFXSkRqAf — Greg ツ #BLM (@KrakoanGreg) November 14, 2020 Sasha Banks in that newest episode of Mandalorian was sick. Best episode so far! — Regular Sized Ryan (@RyanPoptart) November 14, 2020 Photos surfaced on social media Friday that showed Banks in her full Mandalorian armor. Several people on Twitter reacted by yelling about spoilers, but those that posted the photos said that they didn't care. They knew that the tweets included spoilers, but they said that they wanted to showcase their excitement over Banks joining The Mandalorian and fighting side-by-side with other prolific actors.