'The Voice' Fans Weigh in on Snoop Dogg's Debut as Coach

Snoop Dogg has a new gig. And he's killing it already. He just made his debut as a celebrity mentor on the 27th season of NBC's reality competition series, The Voice, and he has old and new fans alike. Aside from a cash prize and record deal, Snoop is hanging out a massive work of art to his team members: Death Row Records chains, as reported by NBC News. He now owns the record label he was once part of. Snoop has a lovable personality. And only one episode in, he's proving to be a standout mentor. Social media users can't get enough.

Snoop talks Snoop's name was buzzing ahead of the premiere, and he knew it. Hours before his debut, the "Drop It Like It's Hot" rapper posted to X, "Let tha games begin," tagging the show and network, alongside a video of his entrance with his competition reacting.

A reality show never seen before Snoop is an entertainer to his core. Aside from his popularity alongside America's favorite Martha Stewart, he has wine, chips. Movies, and of course, music. His fandom spans countries! "Snoop live on #TheVoice while his intro is playing to #MNF. Bro has the best story arc of all time," one X user noted.

An entrance worth waiting for The Dogg himself will always put on a show. And his fans appreciate it. "Love me some Snoop Dogg! He is so funny!" one X user commented.

When rap meets comedy Apparently, Snoop's charisma extends beyond the hip hop world. One X user noted: "@SnoopDogg is cracking me up yo! He's so much more than just a awesome Rapper he's real he's deep he's fuckin Funny as hell I can't quit laughing n he's amazing at his words n his reactions I love him being on The Voice but he ain't No Rookie he's an OG I love this Dude 420 yo."

From generation to generation As it turns out, Snoop transcends age. As one X user noted: "Watching the voice with my mama and we're loving @SnoopDogg."