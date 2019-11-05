WWE’s Sasha Banks Reveals Stunning New Look and Fans Can’t Handle It

WWE star Sasha Banks is back in action after taking four months off once WrestleMania was over back in April. And now she has a new look that has everyone buzzing. Over the weekend, Banks went to social media to show off her new hair. She still has blue hair but she now has it in dreadlocks.

That new hair had everyone talking on social media. One fan said, “Not a fan of braids/dreads but you make this look good. The Standard makes everything better.”

Another fan said, “Yassss queen!”

And another supporter commented, “I love you so much, Sasha. You’re so sexy hot. You’re so beautiful and pretty.”

More fans continued to comment on Bank’s new hairdo with one fan saying, “Blue is definitely your color.” Another fan commented, “Loving this…… well-rested and at peace … looking happy… I love a happy queen loyal.” There were also a few fans to compare her to actress Lisa Bonet or Bonet’s daughter, actress Zoë Kravitz.

Banks returned to WWE action back in August where she debuted the blue hair. When she returned, she talked about why she took time off from the ring.

“I feel like it was so much… so many bad things just kept happening, and I didn’t know how to deal with them,” Banks said per Comicbook.com. “I think what really started it all, feeling sad was the whole Paige situation. That really sucked. And having fans, like, destroy me and destroy my work. I pride myself on my work so much and I would never intentionally try to hurt somebody. And, um, that sucked. And that made me question myself as a wrestler.”

There were also reports of her acting in an unprofessional manner when WrestleMania came to an end.

“I was just, like, man, you guys don’t know the full story,” Banks said. “You don’t know the full thing. And then, I was just like how the hell do they make this stuff up, too? I saw so much stuff like crying on the floor of the locker room. No, I got undressed, put my clothes on and walked out and stand with the fans with Pam [Bayley] watching the main event, because I was so happy for those girls.

“Then, there’s rumors that I was crying on the hotel floor,” she added. “Just, please show me those pictures, please show me the footage.”

Banks is currently seen on Fox’s Friday Night SmackDown.