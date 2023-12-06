'The Underdoggs': Snoop Dogg Stars in First Trailer for Prime Video's Football Film

Snoop Dogg is taking on a familiar role in his new film. Amazon MGM Studios released the official trailer for The Underdoggs, which stars Snoop Dogg as a former NFL player forced to coach youth football. The flim will premiere on Prime Video on Jan. 26.

"Jaycen "Two Js" Jennings (Snoop Dogg) is a washed-up ex-professional football star who has hit rock bottom," the official synopsis states. When Jaycen is sentenced to community service coaching the Underdoggs, an unruly pee-wee football team in his hometown of Long Beach, California, he sees it as an opportunity to rebuild his public image and turn his life around. As Jaycen works to transform the foul-mouthed Underdoggs into top-notch champions, he reconnects with his past, including an old flame and few of his ex-teammates and rediscovers his love of the game."

Snoop Dogg stars in The Underdoggs with Tika Sumpter, Mike Epps, Andrew Schulz, and George Lopez. The film is directed by Charles Stone III and written by Danny Segal and Isaac Schamis. Snoop Dogg is a producer along with Kenya Barris, Constance Schwartz-Morini, Mychelle Deschamps and Jonathan Glickman. Jeremiah Samuels and Anni Weisband serve as executive producers.

Youth football is something Snoop Dogg knows well as he launched the Snoop Youth Football League (SYFL) in Long Beach, California in 2005. According to the official website, the league's objective "is to provide youth, regardless of race, color, creed, or economic background the chance to learn the values of character, integrity, discipline, and team work through football and cheer; to bring all other communities together through a common interest in sports; to promote fair play and fellowship; to teach the game elements promoting safety, enjoyment, and healthy competition." The league is featured in a Netflix documentary called Coach Snoop which premiered in 2018.

"When I was a kid and when I played football, it just was a great way for you to learn how to work with others and how to become a teammate, a team player, because it's never about one person in football – it's always about the team," Snoop Dogg said on the Extraordinary Happens podcast in 2016, per LinkedIn. "You learn how to defend, you learn how to be offensive, you learn how to lose, to win. You learn how to become a part of something. That stuck with me as a kid."