Sasha Banks' Fans Go Wild Over Her Undertaker and Snoop Dogg Tribute Outfit

By John Newby

WWE star Sasha Banks surprised fans on social media recently with a series of photos. She posted several that showed her modeling a new collection of T-shirts with Snoop Dogg and Undertaker's likeness. This collection of merchandise is actually part of a new collaboration between the rapper and the longtime professional wrestler. The two men partnered for a collection that features eight t-shirts, one hoodie, one long sleeve t-shirt, one beanie, and one poster. The collection launched on Friday, and Banks quickly picked up some items and showed them off.

When the fans saw Banks' photos, they reacted with a wide variety of comments. Some said that the merchandise didn't make a lot of sense but still wanted to pick up a few shirts. Other fans shifted their focus to other aspects of the photo set. Specifically, they said that they wanted to purchase the boots that Banks wore.

Banks has no shortage of fans on social media, and they made their presence known on Saturday. These supporters weighed in on a number of topics, including the style of boots that Banks wore. They continued complimenting her with a multitude of comments. 

Banks has a large following among wrestling fans. They show their support by referencing her nickname. Specifically, the fans talk about how Banks is "The Boss," whether she is in the ring and pulling off moves or out enjoying her daily life. The fans also expressed the opinion that she is even more of a boss after donning Beskar armor and appearing in a recent episode of the Disney+ series The Mandalorian.

While several fans continued to talk about Banks and her modeling ability, a vocal majority also spent considerable time examining her boots. They acknowledged that it's not easy to pull off thigh-high footwear, but they said that she easily achieved this goal. Several others proclaimed that they wanted to pick up a pair and see if they could do so as well. 

Banks made it clear that she is a big fan of the new merchandise featuring Dogg and Undertaker. However, some other people on social media expressed a different opinion. They proclaimed that putting the rapper and the wrestler together was a very weird idea. Although some said that it wouldn't prevent them from purchasing a few items. 

Is Banks actually a professional model when she isn't wrestling for WWE? Some fans expressed this opinion on Twitter after seeing the photos of her in the various Undertaker and Dogg t-shirts. They expressed the opinion that she clearly knew what she was doing with the various poses and outfits. They proclaimed that she was embarking upon a new career and that they were jealous of her. 

Banks is one of WWE's biggest stars, and she is only getting more popular by the week. Between her wrestling career, showing off merchandise and other pursuits, Banks is becoming a major name. Appearing on The Mandalorian is only aiding in this pursuit, especially considering that she plays a deadly warrior.

While 2020 is a year lamented by millions of people, there is one person that is forging ahead and finding success. As the wrestling fans proclaimed, Banks just "keeps winning." They said that the pandemic and other issues won't hold the professional wrestler down and that she will only keep impressing through the end of the year and into 2021.

