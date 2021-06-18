Sang Ho Baek, George Mason Baseball Pitcher, Dead at 20

✖

Sang Ho Baek, a pitcher on the George Mason University baseball team, died on Saturday, the team announced. He was 20 years old. A GoFundMe page has been set up to help the family, and the organizer explained what happened.

"After battling through injuries throughout the season, Sang required Tommy John surgery," Scott Morgan, the organizer of the page wrote. "He suddenly passed away due to complications with his surgery. As a team, we are all mourning his passing. We are asking for donations in order to support Sang's family through this difficult time. Any and all donations are appreciated, and the Baek family will receive all of the proceeds."

Our #MasonFamily mourns the loss of baseball student-athlete Sang Ho Baek. Sang will be remembered for his positive attitude, determination and love for the game. We extend our thoughts to Sang’s family, teammates, friends and all who knew him. 📝: https://t.co/fIMkydrTVx pic.twitter.com/CVf36xSZDC — Mason Athletics (@MasonAthletics) June 14, 2021

It's been reported that Baek suffered a blood clot while trying to recover from the surgery. "We are devastated by the passing of Sang," George Mason baseball head coach Bill Brown said. "Sang was an incredible teammate who was loved by everyone associated with Mason baseball. He will be missed and forever cherished in our hearts. Right now, our thoughts are with Sang's family at this unbearably difficult time."

Baek just finished his freshman season with George Mason. He played in seven games for the Patriots and posted a 6.52 ERA with seven strikeouts, eight walks and a 0-1 record. Baek made his collegiate baseball debut on March 12. The Patriots finished the 2021 season with a 14-26 record.

As a fellow Korean this is extremely sad news. I didn’t know you could lose someone from TJ surgery. Damn RIP. GoFundMe to support his family https://t.co/cwTnwYertk https://t.co/EVsoBlmMTS — KingofJUCO (@KingofJUCO) June 18, 2021

"After being informed by his family about Sang's passing, we are heartbroken and extend our deepest condolences to his family and friends," George Mason Assistant Vice President/Director of Athletic Brad Edwards said. "Sang embodied everything you would want from a student-athlete. He was an excellent student, dedicated teammate and friend to so many. We are committed to providing support and resources to Sang's teammates and all those in the Mason family who loved him."