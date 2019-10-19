‘Sandlot’ Cast Joins Texas Longhorns for Pregame Festivities

The University of Texas needed a bounce-back performance on Saturday after losing to Oklahoma in last week’s Red River Showdown. The Longhorns may have found a method for providing an emotional boost by bringing in some special guests. According to a post on the team’s official Twitter profile, the cast of 1993’s The Sandlot was on hand for the game.

In the photos posted, Patrick Renna (Ham), Chauncey Leopardi (Squints), and Tom Guiry (Smalls) were all shown posing for photos and taking in the experience of game day in Texas.

To cap off the occasion, the team also released a video that showed a ratty baseball in the enclosure that holds Texas mascot Bevo while the trio from the movie peeked over the fence.

“Heroes get remembered, but legends never die.” Great having the original cast from The Sandlot here at DKR.#ThisIsTexas #HookEm pic.twitter.com/0MULpnXKGs — Texas Football (@TexasFootball) October 19, 2019

Interestingly enough, this stop at the Texas and Kansas game was not the only appearance that will be made by this trio from The Sandlot. According to KVUE ABC, there will also be a special screening of the movie held on Sunday. The “Ultimate Sandlot Movie Party” will be held at Treaty Oak Distilling and will feature a meet and greet with Ham, Squints, and Smalls.

While the cast of The Sandlot may have been one of the biggest draws at the game, they were not the only special part of this game against Kansas at Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium. In addition, the team was also honoring the 1969 National Championship squad with special uniforms and helmets.

Instead of the standard burnt orange and white combination, the uniforms had some added details to honor both the National Championship team, as well as the 150th year of college football. There were “150” decals on the helmets, which were similar to the “100” decals worn by the team in 1969. Additionally, the gloves were also adorned with the numbers.

Between honoring the 1969 National Championship team and bringing the cast members of The Sandlot to the stadium, the belief was that the Longhorns would have an advantage against the 2-4 Jayhawks. This Austin-based team is one that has its sights set on a bowl game and a winning season, and taking care of business at home is a major step in that direction.

As the quote goes, “Heroes get remembered, but legends never die.” The stage is set, but the Longhorns are hoping for a legend to step up and deliver a victory.

