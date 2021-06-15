San Francisco 49ers Alum Arrested, Questioned About Girlfriend's Disappearance

✖

A former San Francisco 49ers player was recently arrested and questioned about his girlfriend's disappearance, according to the New York Post. Kevin Ware, 40, was taken into custody by US Marshals in Texas after allegedly failing to report for bond supervision in connection with previous gun and drug charges, according to KPRC 2 in Houston. Investigators told the station they will speak to Ware about the disappearance of Taylor Pomaski, 29, who was last seen with him in April.

"Apparently, a lot of people were very scared of this guy," Dep. Marshall Alfredo Perez said, per Fox News. "I don't know if they were scared of him because they heard the girlfriend was missing." Pomaski was last seen at a house party with Ware on April 25. It is believed that she went missing "under very suspicious circumstances and may be the victim of foul play," according to the Harris County Sheriff's Office.

Eric Zulegar, a former boyfriend of Pomaski, told KPRC 2 that the relationship between her and Ware was toxic and abusive. “There could be others that were around the house that night. I’m not for certain, but Kevin knows exactly what happened," Zulegar said, while also mentioning that Pomaski's family is happy to see Ware back in jail, but “Taylor is still missing. We still need to find Taylor.”

Ware played tight end for the 49ers in 2004. He only played in five games that season and caught one pass for nine yards. Ware began his NFL career in 2003 as an undrafted free agent with the Washington Football Team. The Washington Huskies alum played in 11 games that and caught three passes for 17 yards.

Ware had a strong college career. According to his bio, Ware finished the 2001 season with seven receptions for 102 yards. Ware was known for his blocking and helped the Huskies have one of the top passing attacks in the county.

This isn't the first time Ware has gotten in trouble with the law. In 2010, the Texas native was arrested after being accused of running from police after assaulting a valet at a bar. As Ware was about to be taken into custody for the assault, he forced his way out of the patrol car and ran down the sidewalk while in handcuffs.