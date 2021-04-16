WWE Releases 2021: Samoa Joe Reacts to Being Fired by Company

✖

April 15 was not a good day for WWE as the company released 10 Superstars, including fan-favorite Samoa Joe. And when the announcement was made, Joe went to Twitter to share his reaction. In the tweet, Joe posted a GIF that has Jim Carrey taking a bow, while writing "Be Well." The former WWE United States Champion received over 4,000 comments for the post.

"The fact that they continued that as a [Roman] Reigns vs Brock [Lesnar] program instead of turning into an extended Joe vs Brock program, simply based off of that segment, blows my mind," one fan responded. "What a mistake." Another fan is angry because Joe never got the opportunity to win the WWE Championship or Universal Championship.

"And everybody wonders why WWE is failing," the fan wrote. "It absolutely disgusts me that he was never WWE or Universal Champ. WWE is literally giving any wrestling company main event caliber matches with Joe." Joe was cut by WWE along with Billie Kay, Peyton Royce, Mickie James, Chelsea Green, Tucker, Kalisto, Mojo Rawley, Bo Dallas and Wesley Blake. WWE never gave a reason for releasing the 10 Superstars, but Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful reported that budget cuts was the primary reason for the roster moves.

Joe's release comes days after WWE took him off the Monday Night Raw broadcast team. At that time, it was said Joe would be returning to being active talent. He was moved to the announcing team due to him suffering a series of concussions. He was then moved to the role permanently after having trouble being cleared to compete.

Joe made his WWE debut in 2015 as a member of NXT. During his time in NXT Joe won the NXT Championship twice, making him the second person to win the title multiple times. Joe made his main roster debut on January 30, 2017. During his time on the main roster, Joe won the United States title twice while competing for the WWE Championship multiple times.

Before WWE, Joe made a name for himself on the independent circuit as well as Impact Wrestling and Ring of Honor. Joe won multiple titles at Impact, including the TNA World Heavyweight Championship and the TNA X Division Championship five times. At Ring of Honor, Joe won the World Championship and the Pure Championship.