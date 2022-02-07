Saints Running Back Alvin Kamara Arrested Following Pro Bowl Appearance

Alvin Karama, running back for the New Orleans Saints, was arrested and booked for a battery charge on Sunday in Las Vegas after being accused of injuring someone at a nightclub on Saturday night, according to a release from the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police. Officers were dispatched to a local hospital on Saturday where a victim reported being battered at a nightclub on South Las Vegas Blvd. Following an investigation, detectives determined the victim was battered by the suspect, later identified as Alvin Kamara, according to the release.

Kamara was taken into custody and booked at the Clark County Detention Center on a charge of battery resulting in bodily harm. According to ESPN, Kamara was later released from custody after posting bond. His first scheduled court appearance is Monday at 1:30 p.m. local time, according to NFL.com.

Kamara, 26, was arrested after playing in the Pro Bowl at Allegiant Stadium, which is the home of the Las Vegas Raiders. In the game, Kamara recorded four catches for 23 years for Team NFC. He was asked to play in the Pro Bowl after finishing the season with 1,337 yards from scrimmage and nine touchdowns. Kamara is one of the top running backs in the NFL as he has made the Pro Bowl in all five seasons of his career. He is also a two-time selection to the All-Pro Second Team and was named Offensive Rookie of the Year in 2017.

“A.K.’s a creative player,” Saints offensive lineman Terron Armstead said, per the team’s official website. “He’s amazing. Everything that he is able to do, it’s impossible to shut him down. You have to try to limit him and contain him the best you possibly can. He’s the offense. All eyes on A.K., he still finds ways to produce and he just excels and there are still so many things to unlock him and unlock through the offense.”

Kamara has recorded at least 1,300 yards from scrimmage in each of his five NFL seasons. He’s the first running back in NFL history to have at least 500 rushing yards and 500 receiving yards in each of his first four seasons. Kamara also holds the record with Ernie Nevers for the most rushing touchdowns in a single game with six.