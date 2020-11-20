Saints Place Drew Brees on Injured Reserve, Will Miss 3 Games

✖

The New Orleans Saints have made a decision on Drew Brees. On Friday, the team announced they have placed the Super Bowl MVP on injured reserve after suffering a collapsed lung and multiple fractured ribs. This means Brees will miss at least the next three games.

Brees was recently on the team's injury report for their game against the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday. He hasn't practiced all week, and there is no real timetable on when he'll return, which has led to Saints making the decision to put him on IR. Brees played only the first half of the Saints Week 10 matchup against the 49ers. He took a big hit from 49ers defensive lineman Kentavius Street in the second quarter, which led him to take himself out of the game at the start of the second half.

"I'm just taking it one day at a time. I have done that this entire season. And I will continue to do that," Brees said to reporters after the game. "I am not sure what tomorrow holds. But you can know I'm going to do everything I can to be as effective as I possibly can for next week." Street was penalized for the hit on Brees. When asked about the hit and the injury being long-term, Brees doesn't believe it will sideline him for a very long time.

"Nothing's a long term thing," Brees added. "It's just a matter of how long it's going to be. And honestly, I really, I really don't know. It's not something quite to this extent that I've experienced. Like I said, I'm just going to take it one day at a time. The hit itself, I heard the officials saying that it was by rule and he drove me into the ground. And that'll bring a flag."

With Brees out, the Saints will turn to Taysom Hill, who has played virtually every offensive position for the team since signing in 2017. So far this season, Hill has completed four of five passes for 86 yards. He has also rushed for 186 yards and one touchdown on 34 carries and has caught six passes for 76 yards and one score. The Saints' next three games are against the Falcons at home, the Denver Broncos on the road and the Falcons again in a road contest. The Saints are hoping Brees can return on for the team's Week 14 game against the Philadelphia Eagles on Dec. 13.