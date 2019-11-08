Saints QB Drew Brees Says He Will Continue to Wear Splint on Right Thumb

New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees returned to action nearly two weeks ago after suffering an injury to his right thumb in Week 2 against the Los Angeles Rams. When he came back to the Saints, he wore a splint on his thumb and it looks like he will still wear it on Sunday when the Saints face the Atlanta Falcons. Brees spoke to NOLA.com about the injury, sharing how he will continue to wear the splint since the thumb is not 100 percent healed.

“I just feel comfortable doing it,” Brees said. “I don’t know how long that’ll be, but we’ll see. But it feels fine.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

In his first game on Oct. 24, Brees led the Saints to a 31-9 win over the Arizona Cardinals to improve their record to 7-1. In the game, Brees completed 34 of 43 passes for 373 yards, three touchdowns and one interception. So the splint did not affect his play on the field and he was able to make history that day as he became the first quarterback in NFL history to reach 75,000 career passing yards.

“I’m glad to see him back out there playing. He’s a great man, and a wonderful ambassador of this league,” Cardinals wide receiver Larry Fitzgerald said per ESPN. “First-ballot Hall of Famer, competing, taking charge, doing what leaders do. He was Drew Brees. There’s a reason he’s the all-time leading passer in the history of this game. Been doing this a hundred years, and he’s the most to ever do it. So hats off to him and what he’s able to accomplish.”

Even when Brees was out, the Saints were winning without him as backup QB Teddy Bridgewater led the team to five consecutive wins. Brees showed a lot of love for what Bridgewater did when he was QB No. 1.

“I can’t say enough great things about Teddy and his leadership over the last five weeks,” Brees told reporters via Sporting News. “He basically stepped into the role that obviously I would normally have. … addressing the team, addressing the skill players and different things throughout the week.”

The Saints have the second-best record in the NFC and they look like a team that can go on a Super Bowl run. If that happens, it will be the Brees’ second Super Bowl win as he led New Orleans to the championship in 2009.