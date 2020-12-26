Saints' Alvin Kamara Scores Record-Tying 6 Touchdowns on Christmas, and Fans Go Off
The New Orleans Saints faced off with the Minnesota Vikings on Christmas, providing some holiday entertainment for NFL fans. The game was far less competitive due to the Vikings struggling mightily on defense, but Saints running back Alvin Kamara put on an all-time performance. The former University of Tennessee star rushed for six touchdowns on the day, tying an NFL record set by Ernie Nevers of the Chicago Cardinals in 1929.
When the fans witnessed Kamara's record-tying performance, they reacted in a variety of ways. Some people said that he should have actually scored seven times, but head coach Sean Payton "robbed him." Others said that the six touchdowns don't count due to the Vikings having a "practice squad" on defense. Of course, the critics were in the minority. The vocal majority of fans just applauded and expressed appreciation for the young running back and his Christmas-themed cleats.
Should’ve had 7 but Sean Payton’s infatuation with Taysom Hill got in the way— Kelvin Henry Jr (@KelvinHenryJr) December 26, 2020
Rushing touchdowns today:
Alvin Kamara: 6
Rushing touchdown this entire season:— Field Yates (@FieldYates) December 26, 2020
James Conner: 5
Ezekiel Elliott: 5
Kareem Hunt: 5
Miles Sanders: 5
Chris Carson: 5
Clyde Edwards-Helaire: 4
Alvin Kamara has as many rushing touchdowns in this game as Ezekiel Elliott has all season.— Bill Barnwell (@billbarnwell) December 26, 2020
I’m playing against Alvin Kamara in my fantasy championship this week so it’s safe to say my Christmas is completely ruined— Jimmy Tatro (@JimmyTatro) December 26, 2020
6 piece my guy! @A_kamara6 🤯— Vonn Bell (@Vonn) December 26, 2020
Alvin Kamara's Christmas Day
∙ Scored 6 (!!) touchdowns— SB Nation (@SBNation) December 26, 2020
∙ Tied the NFL record for most rushing TD's in one game
∙ Wore red and green cleats the entire time pic.twitter.com/9mRWuFP01o
They even got Drew doing it too. I love this team, man 😢. https://t.co/4jS5CuK9Br— Chris Rosvoglou (@RosvoglouReport) December 26, 2020
Christmas Day scoring leaders
Kyrie Irving 37#AlvinKamara 36— Rod Walker (@RodWalkerNola) December 26, 2020
Zion Williamson 32
Still can’t believe Sean Peyton gave @A_kamara6 7th TD to Taysom damn Hill!!! We may not get another performance like that until the afterlife ..!! @NFL should make up a fine for him....— SonnySib (@Sonny_Sib) December 26, 2020
Me last night when #alvinkamara kept scoring. Good start for my squad #FantasyFootball #FantasyFootballPlayoffs pic.twitter.com/NwX4OR5x7A— Robert Payne🏀 (Great Teammate) (@BlackScorpionRP) December 26, 2020
I don’t care what anyone says @A_kamara6 the goat man 6 touchdowns in one game tied for the most touchdowns in one game that’s crazy— Firefighter57 (@Firefighter127) December 26, 2020
Doesnt count. The Saints are LITERALLY playing against a Practice Squad Defense. Also the Saints are a DIRTY team— 🎄 (@Seemon69420) December 26, 2020
Best back in the league. Better than Derrick Henry by a mile.
Kamara runs circles around Zeke. Not even close.— Big Game Boomer (@ATL_boomer1990) December 26, 2020