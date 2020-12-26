Saints' Alvin Kamara Scores Record-Tying 6 Touchdowns on Christmas, and Fans Go Off

The New Orleans Saints faced off with the Minnesota Vikings on Christmas, providing some holiday entertainment for NFL fans. The game was far less competitive due to the Vikings struggling mightily on defense, but Saints running back Alvin Kamara put on an all-time performance. The former University of Tennessee star rushed for six touchdowns on the day, tying an NFL record set by Ernie Nevers of the Chicago Cardinals in 1929.

When the fans witnessed Kamara's record-tying performance, they reacted in a variety of ways. Some people said that he should have actually scored seven times, but head coach Sean Payton "robbed him." Others said that the six touchdowns don't count due to the Vikings having a "practice squad" on defense. Of course, the critics were in the minority. The vocal majority of fans just applauded and expressed appreciation for the young running back and his Christmas-themed cleats.