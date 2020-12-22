Saints' Cam Jordan Details Wild Sunday Featuring NFL Ejection, Birth of Daughter

✖

New Orleans Saints defensive end Cameron Jordan had a wild Sunday during Week 15 of the NFL season. He was ejected from a loss to the Kansas City Chiefs for a punch and then welcomed a new addition to his family. Jordan's wife gave birth to their daughter, Chanel Jordan.

The perennial Pro Bowler provided details about his day while speaking with NFL reporter Jane Slater. "My wife had her water break pregame, then I get ejected for a punch that wasn’t intentional 70 plays or so into the game (still marinating on that) and my daughter Chanel Jordan was born 2 hours later," he explained. The fans on social media responded to the news by saying that they didn't believe that his punch was unintentional, but they still expressed excitement about the new addition to the family.

Cam Jordan gets called for unnecessary roughness here. Looked like he was trying to fight out of this block and his arm got up high. They called it a punch and he’s ejected. I mean, wow. #Saints pic.twitter.com/HU4XyTuvt5 — Jeff Nowak (@Jeff_Nowak) December 21, 2020

The ejection took place early in the fourth quarter of the 32-29 loss to the Chiefs. Officials flagged Jordan for unnecessary roughness during a play but later ejected him after further discussion. The group determined that Jordan had "attempted and landed" a right-handed punch on Chiefs lineman Andrew Wylie.

According to NFL Media, the broadcast replays weren't entirely clear in showing the punch. Jordan made contact with Wylie, but the hit could have been a shove or forearm contact. NFL reporter Tom Pelissero reports that Jordan will not face a suspension for the hit but could receive a fine.

Jordan previously received a fine for two infractions, including an illegal hit that took place during a 2019 game against the Carolina Panthers. On the play in question, Saints linebacker Demario Davis wrapped up then-Panthers quarterback Kyle Allen and began driving him backward for a sack. The referee blew the play dead, but Jordan ran up and tried to strip the ball away. However, he actually hit Allen in the head with his elbow.

Jordan was hit with a 15-yard personal foul penalty for his hit on the quarterback, which gave the Panthers a fresh set of downs and kept a drive alive during a critical battle with their rival. Although the Saints ultimately won the game with a Will Lutz field goal. The league later fined Jordan $38,602 for two unnecessary roughness infractions.