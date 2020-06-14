NASCAR: Saints' Alvin Kamara Sends Message to Racing Fans While Decked out in Bubba Wallace Gear

✖

New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara revealed on Saturday that he is attending the Dixie Vodka 400. Sunday afternoon, he showed that he was on the way with a video on Twitter. Kamara was wearing Bubba Wallace gear and expressed excitement about the upcoming day of racing.

"Going to Homestead-Miami Speedway, check out my first NASCAR race," Kamara said. "Got a little Bubba Wallace action. Y'all check me out, I'll be on the NASCAR page. Doing a little something." The three-time Pro Bowler then ended the video and continued his trip to the popular South Florida track.

"Have fun!!! They are so much fun to watch in person!!! Hits all your senses!!! Smells, sounds, vibrations. Get a scanner headset to listen to the driver/crew during the race!" one fan commented on Twitter. Kamara has never experienced a Cup Series race, and many fans expressed excitement about his first time.

Kamara arrived at Homestead-Miami Speedway in time to witness the second Xfinity Series event. Drivers such as Noah Gragson and Ross Chastain faced off during the Hooters 250 on Saturday, but they returned on Sunday for a doubleheader. Kamara watched this early race and provided some commentary on Twitter.

"just a thought..... @HomesteadMiami is 1.5 miles long. I've rune 1.5 miles, but when i look at the track it looks like something i'd never wanna do ever in my life," he tweeted on Sunday. The RB also explained that he was trying to figure out the science of the pit stop. It was confusing at first, but Kamara said he was getting it.

When he wasn't examining the pit stops in order to learn more about the sport, Kamara was providing crucial information for the various teams. He saw one pit crew "fumble" a tire, which bounced across the road. He said that the best way to fix this issue is to hold it "high and tight" as he does with a football.

Kamara is not the only NFL player, current or former, to find an interest in NASCAR following the ban of the confederate flag. Former NFL safety Bernard Pollard Jr. pledged to watch every single race after learning about Wallace. Similarly, Carolina Panthers safety Tre Boston watched the Blue Emu 500 on Wednesday night and provided a running commentary of the action. He expressed confusion about certain topics but said he remained watching until the very end like a real fan.