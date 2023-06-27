Ryan Reynolds, Rob McElhenney and Michael B. Jordan Become Owners of Sports Team

Ryan Reynolds, Rob McElhenney and Michael B. Jordan have joined forces to own a sports team. It was announced on Monday that the three Hollywood stars have teamed up to buy into the Alpine F1 team under Reynold's Maximum Effort Investments group. Reynolds shared the news on his Instagam account.

Maximum Effort, RedBird Capital Partners and Otro Capital are purchasing 24 percent of the Alpine team from the Renault Group. Per PEOPLE, the 24 percent ownership in the team is worth $218 million. Alpine said the new deal values the team at $900 million.

"Maximum Effort Investments focuses on unlocking value through the power of storytelling, and we believe there is tremendous untapped potential in Alpine Racing," James Toney, co-founder of Maximum effort Investments said in a statement. "We are eager to help shine a light on this incredible team. We're thankful to our partners at Otro Capital and RedBird Capital Partners and look forward to diving in with them, as well as our co-investors Michael B. Jordan and Rob McElhenney."

"This association is an important step to enhance our performance at all levels," Laurent Rossi, CEO of Alpine, said. "First, Otro Capital, RedBird Capital Partners and Maximum Effort Investments, as international players with strong track record in the sports industry, will bring their recognized expertise to boost our media and marketing strategy, essential to support our sporting performance over the long term. Second, the incremental revenue generated will in turn be reinvested in the team, in order to further accelerate our Mountain Climber plan, aimed at catching up with top teams in terms of state-of-the-art facilities and equipment."

Reynolds and McElhenney are no strangers to owning sports franchises as they purchased the soccer team Wrexham AFC in 2020. This past season, Wrexham earned a promotion into England's fourth-ranked league. The team has been featured in the FX docuseries Welcome to Wrexham, and the first season aired from August to October of last year.

"They were bursting from the ground and falling from the trees everywhere you looked," Reynolds to Variety about the show. "We didn't have enough time to cover all of them. That's always the wonderful thing about doing a docuseries, is that your job is just to listen. You can either jam something into your pre-existing vision or you can listen and allow it to become what it's meant to become. Thankfully we did the latter."