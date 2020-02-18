Ryan Newman: What Could Have Caused the Daytona 500 Crash?

Ryan Newman is currently being treated at the Halifax Medical Center after being injured in a frightening crash at the Daytona 500 on Monday night. The crash occurred when Ryan Blaney nudged Newman’s No. 6 car during the final lap of the race. Newman’s car spun out, hit the wall and then flipped in the air before Corey LaJoie’s car hit the driver’s side door of Newman’s vehicle, which sent Newman’s car skidding down the track on its roof. Accidents happen all the time in NASCAR races, but it’s not common to see crashes like Newman’s. This leads to the question of what caused the crash?

Is it normal for a driver such as Ryan Blaney to clip the car in front of him and cause a crash. It looked like Ryan Newman was in the lead at that point! — Leah (@wilsoncf1) February 18, 2020

A few fans on Twitter shared their thoughts on the crash. One Twitter user asked if it was common for cars to be clipped like what happen to Newman.

Another fan believes nobody was to blame for the crash because it’s part of racing.

Ugh. Just catching up on Ryan Newman. Nope, didn’t know who he was but seen the crash. Yikes. I hope there’s a good outcome. After checking the news, the cause of the crash was good intentions. They were trying to push him into the finish line but didn’t happen how they hoped — Stacey Carroll (@shadowconn) February 18, 2020

Blaney, who finished in second place, talked to reporters after the race and he’s not sure how it happened.

“I don’t know,” Blaney said to the Charlotte Observer. “We just got bumpers hooked up wrong and turned him. I hope he’s all right.”

Denny Hamlin won the race, but didn’t realize how serious the crash was until he was celebrating his third Daytona 500 victory.

“Obviously I saw him cross the race track,” Hamlin said who also won the Daytona 500 in 2019. “I didn’t see the contact that the other car had when he was in the air. That’s kind of a worse case scenario you can possibly have.

Newman was sent to the hospital, where NASCAR said he was in “serious condition” Monday night with non-life threatening injuries.

“We appreciate your thoughts and prayers and ask that you respect the privacy of Ryan and his family during this time,” Newman’s team said in a statement. “We appreciate your patience and cooperation and we will provide more information when it becomes available.”