Ryan Newman Photo With His Daughters Goes Viral as Fans Pray for His Safety

NASCAR fans are stilling praying for Ryan Newman as he recovers from his crash at the Daytona 500, and many are championing him as a father. Newman is still a hot topic on social media, and one photo in particular encapsulates his family values as far as fans are concerned. The picture has gone viral.

The photo shows Newman in his fire retardant driving suit, walking with a smile on his face and his daughters in his arms. The young girls Brooklyn and Ashlyn both look giggly as their father carries them past a dramatic steam effect and onto the stage.

The photo was taken at the Daytona International Speedway on July 2, 2016, just before the NASCAR Sprint Cup Series Coke Zero 400 Powered by Coca-Cola. At the time, Newman was walking out onto the stage to be introduced before the race began.

Fans felt that this picture was the perfect one to share as they sent their prayers and well-wishes for Newman out into social media. Many pointed out how happy he and his daughters always seemed when they were together, and how he prioritized his family above all else.

“This is Ryan Newman. A family man. With his daughters before and after every race, or so it seems. He needs all of your prayers. Now,” one person wrote.

“This image is seared on my brain. Not thinking about Ryan Newman the driver right now. My thoughts and prayers are going to Ryan Newman the husband and father,” added sports journalist Derek Kopp.

Newman was in the lead at the Daytona 500 on Monday when he suffered a horrific crash. On the final lap, his car was tapped by that of Ryan Blaney’s, causing Newman to spin out and lose control. His vehicle then rolled over, flipping several times in the air before landed in flames across the track.

Newman’s car was then hit by Corey LaJoie, the impact shocking viewers everywhere. Newman was pulled from the car by medics and rushed to Halifax Medical Center.

The latest update from Roush Fenway racing states that Newman is “awake and speaking” in the hospital. He has been able to communicate with both doctors and family members, and has expressed his appreciation for all the love and support he has gotten across since the crash. More details on his condition and his projected recovery are expected soon.